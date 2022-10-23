AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
T20 World Cup: India require 48 in last three overs

BR Web Desk Published October 23, 2022 Updated October 23, 2022 04:33pm
Iftikhar Ahmed’s quick-fire half-century and Shan Masood's anchor innings took Pakistan to 159/8 in the high-voltage T20 World Cup game against India at the MCG on Sunday.

Being put into bat, Pakistan lost both openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, early in the innings. Shan Masood (52), and Iftikhar Ahmed (51) triggered a fightback, followed by Shaheen Afridi’s little cameo helping Pakistan to post a fighting total.

The high-voltage clash began at 1 pm Pakistan Time.

Live updates

INDIA INNINGS

India - 123/4 in 17.3 overs.

FOUR: Kohli hits Shaheen over cover for another four.

FOUR: Kohli pulls Shaheen four a boundary.

India - 112/4 in 17 overs.

India - 106/4 in 16 overs.

India brings up 100 in 15 overs.

India - 100/4 in 15 overs.

FOUR: Kohli flicks Naseem Shah for a boundary.

India - 90/4 in 14 overs.

FOUR: Virat Kohli cuts Shadab for a four.

India - 83/4 in 13 overs.

Four: Virat flicks Shaheen Afridi for a four.

India - 74-4 in 12 overs.

SIX: Hardik Pandya tonks Nawaz for another six.

India - 67-4 in 11.4 overs.

SIX: Kohli hits Nawaz over his head for a huge six.

India - 60/4 in 11.13overs.

SIX: Hardik hits Mohammad Nawaz for a massive six.

India - 54/4 in 11 overs.

FOUR: Hardik drives Shadab Khan for four.

India - 45/4 in 10 overs.

India - 38/4 in 8 overs

India - 33/4 in 7 overs.

India - 31/4 in 6.1 overs.

WICKET: Axar Patel runs himself out.

India - 31/3 in 6 overs

India - 26/3 in 5.3 overs.

WICKET: Haris Rauf gets Surya Kumar Yadav. He departs for 15.

India 22/2 in 5 overs

India - 17/2 in 4 overs.

Four: Yadav drives Rauf for a four.

WICKET: Haris Rauf gets Rohit Sharma. He departs for 4.

India - 10/1 in 3 overs.

India - 7/1 in 1.5 overs.

WICKET: Naseem Shah gets a big wicket. KL Rahul departs for 4.

India - 7/0 in 1.4 overs.

India - 5/0 in 1 over.

Pakistan set a 160-run target for India.

Pakistan - 159/8 in 20 overs.

SIX: Haris Rauf opens his account with a six.

Pakistan - 151/8 in 19.2 overs.

WICKET: Bhuvneshwar removes Shaheen Afridi. He departs at 16.

Pakistan - 149/7 in 19 overs.

FOUR: Shaheen drives him for a four.

SIX: Shaheen pulls Arshdeep Singh for a massive six.

Pakistan - 135/7 in 18 overs.

Four: Shan drives Shami for another four.

Four: Shan Masood finds the gap.

Pakistan - 120/7 in 16.3 overs.

WICKET: Arshdeep gets Asif Ali.

Pakistan - 116/6 16 in 16.

Nawaz departs after scoring two boundaries off Hardik.

Pakistan - 98/5 in 14 overs.

WICKET: Hardik removes Haider Ali for 2.

Pakistan - 96/4 .in 13.2overs.

WICKET: Hardik gets Shadab Khan. He departs at 5.

Pakistan - 96/3 in 13 overs.

FOUR: Shadab drives Shami for a boundary.

Pakistan - 91/3 in 12.2 overs.

WICKET: Shami gets a big wicket. Iftikhar departs for 51.

Iftikhar completes his fifty in 32 balls.

Pakistan - 91/2 in 12 overs.

SIX: And one more! Iftikhar is on fire!

SIX: That's another huge hit.

SIX: Iftikhar hits Axar Patel for a massive six.

Pakistan - 70/2 in 11 overs.

SIX: Iftikhar hits Ashwin for a massive six.

Pakistan - 60/2 in 10 overs.

FOUR: Iftikhar finds the gap.

Pakistan - 50/2 in 9 overs.

Pakistan - 44/2 in 8 overs.

Pakistan - 41/2 in 7 overs.

FOUR: Shan Masood's top edge earns him a boundary.

Pakistan - 32/2 in 6 overs.

FOUR: Shan Masood scores a boundary off Mohammad Shami

FOUR: Iftikhar pulls Arshdeep for a four.

Pakistan - 24/2 in 5 overs.

Pakistan - 15/2 in 4 overs

WICKET: Arshdeep gets his man. Mohammad Rizwan departs for 4.

Shan clipped it away for a boundary.

Pakistan - 10/1 in 3 overs

Four: Rizwan tickles it away for a boundary.

WICKET: Arshdeep gets Babar Azam. He departs for a duck.

Pakistan 6/1 in 2 overs.

Pakistan - 1/0 - 1over.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan at the crease.

Rohit says India relishing Pakistan ‘challenge’ in World Cup opener

Playing XIs

Pakistan: 1 Mohammad Rizwan, 2 Babar Azam, 3 Shan Masood, 4 Shadab Khan, 5 Haider Ali, 6 Iftikhar Ahmed, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Asif Ali, 9 Shaheen Shah Afridi, 10 Naseem Shah, 11 Haris Rauf.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Arshdeep Singh.

T20 World Cup Pakistan vs India

