AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,213 Increased By 76.4 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,564 Increased By 52.5 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

US teen Malinin lands quad axel to win at Skate America

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2022 10:21am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

NEW YORK: Ilia Malinin of the United States landed only the second quadruple axel ever performed in competition to become Skate America’s youngest-ever men’s champion on Saturday.

The 17-year-old reigning men’s world junior champion pulled off the four-and-one-half revolution leap – the most difficult quad jump – in the free skate at last month’s US International Classic at Lake Placid, New York.

That was the first time a clean and fully rotated version of the quad axel had been completed in an international event.

Malinin, who was fourth after the short programme, opened his free skate performance with the quad axel Saturday at Norwood, Massachusetts, and landed four other quad jumps in taking the free skate with 194.29 points.

That enabled Malinin to win the overall title with 280.37 points to 273.19 for teen runner-up Kao Miura of Japan with South Korean Cha Jun-hwan third on 264.05.

Rain threat looms over India-Pakistan blockbuster

Americans Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, the reigning world champions, won the Skate America pairs title with 201.39 points after capturing Saturday’s free skate.

Reigning world champion Kaori Sakamoto of Japan led after the women’s short programme with 71.72 points to 71.30 for American Isabeau Levito.

American ice dancers Evan Bates and Madison Chock led after the rhythm dance with 82.63 points over compatriots Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker on 79.12.

China Ilia Malinin Skate America US International Classic at Lake Placid Brandon Frazier South Korean Cha Jun hwan

Comments

1000 characters

US teen Malinin lands quad axel to win at Skate America

Saudi deferred payment facility: Country imports $100m oil in September

Dar reaffirms resolve to fully implement CPEC project

Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson

Date for ‘long march’ to be announced on 27th or 28th, says IK

Growing 'Davos in the Desert' a sign of Saudi clout

Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

Power Division to submit detailed presentation on power theft to Cabinet

Imran Khan now ‘a certified thief’: PM Shehbaz

Imran Khan moves IHC against his disqualification

Marriyum seeks OIC’s role in combating Islamophobia

Read more stories