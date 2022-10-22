APNS offers condolence

KARACHI: “Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS Office Bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Habib Ahmed Kamboh father of Muhammad Ilyas Kamboh, Chief Editor, Daily Bolan, Hub.

The APNS offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

