Elahi terms Imran Khan’s disqualification ‘cruel joke’

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2022 05:42am
LAHORE: Terming disqualification of the most popular leader as a cruel joke with the nation, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday they are with our leader Imran Khan every moment and reject the decision to disqualify Imran Khan.

Reacting to the Election Commission’s decision, Parvez Elahi asserted that disqualifying the most popular leader of Pakistan is a cruel joke to the nation. “We stand by our leader and will continue to stand,” he added.

Former federal minister Moonis Elahi said the nation will not accept any decision to disqualify Imran Khan. Terming the decision as massacre of justice, he said, “The ‘captain’ is victorious and will remain so. The ‘captain’ was ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ yesterday and is still today. The decision of the Election Commission is a mockery of the constitution and the law.”

Moreover, talking to media, the Punjab CM regretted that Shehbaz Sharif didn’t permit the Punjab government, not any private sector, to import wheat for the people when it sought permission from the federal government for the same.

“The person, who is calling himself the prime minister should have some knowledge.

First Shehbaz Sharif should read my statement and then respond. His job is only limited to talking and he is skilled in frequent lies,” the CM said, adding: “The Punjab government is not the private sector but the Government of Punjab; the federal government is obstructing the supply of wheat and flour to the common man and it did not help the flood victims either, The federal government should allow us to import wheat, he added. The federal government provided wheat to other provinces, except Punjab. We will take this issue to the Supreme Court.”

The CM maintained that the ‘Punjab Ehsaas Ration Program’ is the best example of a targeted subsidy, which has created new employment opportunities and the poor are getting subsidised items. “Our government has carved out five new districts and this decision has been taken with consultation. The creation of new districts is creating thousands of job opportunities, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

