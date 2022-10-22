PARTLY FACETIOUS: Truss’ resignation

“Liz Truss has resigned after 45 days; can you ever imagine anyone in this country voluntarily resigning as prime minister, I mean even the caretakers have to be kicked out screaming to be allowed to stay for a week more…”

“Don’t be facetious, anyway it brings to mind Robert Kennedy’s saying, John F Kennedy’s brother, that we know we cannot live together without rules which tell us what is right and what is wrong, what is permitted and what is prohibited. We know that it is law which enables men to live together, that creates order out of chaos. We know that law is the glue that holds civilization together.”

“I don’t understand why Truss’s resignation brings to mind the importance of the rule of law. She failed to deliver and the party establishment, not the Opposition, told her to begone.”

“Right but no one dares say that to the Little Three - The Khan, Nawaz Sharif or Zardari sahib.”

“Right but I meant laws in the Land of the Pure remind me of the concept of annulment of a marriage – changes can be brought about so that the convicted are un-convicted and can then aspire to the highest office in the land, cases of those in government fizzle out because the state prosecutors withdraw evidence and/or simply support the arguments of the defense, then there are the rich who murder with impunity and buy their freedom…”

“Indeed and no administration has been immune from tinkering with the laws of this land and I propose that changing laws should require a constitutional amendment which means two-third majority…”

“And then pray no one gets that majority but you know that support for an amendment can be generated through state largesse shall we say.”

“I reckon there are so many players in our parliament that no one will be able to get that kind of majority without shall we say some push that may well challenge the laws of neutrality.”

“Oh dear clarify!”

“Neutrality I reckon is more important than the rule of law…Desmond Tutu of South Africa said if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse, and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.”

“Replace mouse with a security guard and you have The Khan…”

“Right Dante one of the biggest names in literature stated that the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality. And, wait, Camus said that our world does not need tepid souls. It needs burning hearts, men who know the proper place of moderation.”

“The only question is, are we Pakistanis facing a state of injustice or a moral crisis…”

“The Khan says so and that resonates with the public and that narrative remains unchallenged to this day – and you cannot deny and you cannot amend laws to suit yourself and expect your narrative to get any traction.”

“Indeed as the famous playwright Eugene O’Neill’s said, man is born broken, he lives by mending and the grace of god is glue; substitute man with Pakistan Democratic Movement and viola!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022