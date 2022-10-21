Security forces kill four terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan Army troops killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media affairs wing said on Friday.

"Security troops observed and engaged terrorists’ movement in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire, four terrorists were killed," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said.

Earlier this month, the security forces killed four terrorists during an exchange of fire in the general area Tank of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area," the ISPR added.