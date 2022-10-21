AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 10.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.21%)
AVN 80.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.37%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.17%)
EPCL 56.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
FCCL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.07%)
GGL 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.81%)
GTECH 9.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.01%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.33%)
MLCF 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.91%)
OGDC 72.89 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.83%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.91%)
PRL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.95%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.8%)
TPLP 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
TREET 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.83%)
TRG 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,234 Increased By 19.2 (0.46%)
BR30 15,896 Increased By 40.7 (0.26%)
KSE100 42,227 Increased By 89.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 15,569 Increased By 57.2 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble firms towards 61 vs dollar on tax payments support

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 01:59pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: The rouble traded near 61 to the dollar on Friday and strengthened against the euro and yuan, supported by a favourable month-end tax period as geopolitics continued to hold sway over Russian markets.

At 0753 GMT, the rouble was 0.1% stronger against the dollar at 61.31, having opened at 61.1125, its strongest point since Oct. 10.

It had gained 0.6% to trade at 60.22 versus the euro and firmed 0.5% against the yuan to 8.40, earlier clipping a more than two-week high.

“The Russian currency continues to consolidate on the back of the tax period,” Veles Capital said in a note.

The rouble is buttressed by a month-end tax period that usually sees export-focused firms convert foreign exchange revenues into roubles to pay domestic tax liabilities.

Russian rouble strengthens against euro

The ever-present threat of more Western sanctions over Moscow’s actions in Ukraine continues to hang over Russian markets, which remain susceptible to wild bouts of volatility. Investors are also looking ahead to next week’s central bank rate decision.

“Since the September meeting, both new proinflationary and disinflationary factors have emerged,” said Igor Rapokhin, chief debt market strategist at SberCIB Investment Research, expecting the Bank of Russia to hold its key rate at 7.5% on Oct. 28.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.6% at $91.9 a barrel.

“The Russian stock market is still dominated by sentiment trading,” said BCS Global Markets.

“Since late September, the iMOEX has entered a consolidation phase, and seesawing may continue in the short term.”

Russian stock indexes were lower on Friday.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,034.8 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% lower at 2,014.7 points.

Russian rouble US dollar US dollar index

Comments

1000 characters

Russian rouble firms towards 61 vs dollar on tax payments support

Fitch downgrades Pakistan’s issuer default rating to 'CCC+' from ‘B-’

ADB approves $1.5bn financing for Pakistan amid floods, supply-chain disruptions

GSKCH declares force majeure to produce Panadol range

Rupee reverses losing trajectory, settles with minor gain against US dollar

Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to become Britain’s next prime minister

Asian currencies kept in check by aggressive US rate hike bets

Oil falls as rate hike talk offsets fading China demand hopes

Russian oil idea unlikely to get traction in Pakistan

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Read more stories