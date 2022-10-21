Scotland win toss, bat in winner-takes-all T20 World Cup game

HOBART: Scotland skipper Richie Berrington won the toss and opted to bat against Zimbabwe in a crunch match at the Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart on Friday.

Both teams have won one and lost one so far, and with Ireland already through to the Super 12 stage after stunning the West Indies, whoever comes out on top will join them.

Zimbabwe, who beat Ireland but lost to the West Indies, welcome back captain Craig Ervine, who was ruled out on their last match with a “mild asthmatic attack”.

The Scots, who stunned the West Indies before Ireland brought them back down to earth, are unchanged for the third game in a row.

Teams

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington (capt), Calum MacLeod, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva (capt), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Niti Menon (IND)

TV Umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)