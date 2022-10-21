China’s yuan nears 2008 global financial crisis era lows

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan resumed its weakening trend against the dollar on Friday, approaching lows hit during the global financial crisis of 2008 as the greenback soared on heightened expectations of more US interest rate hikes.

The yuan gained some support on Thursday after a Bloomberg report that China is considering reducing the COVID-19 quarantine time for inbound travelers, citing unidentified sources, though other details were scant.

Prior to market opening on Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1186 per dollar, 2 pips firmer than the previous fix 7.1188.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.2320 per dollar and was changing hands at 7.2462 at midday, 302 pips weaker than the previous late session close and 1.8% softer than the midpoint.

The yuan hit an intraday low of 7.2479 in morning trade, and was not far from a 14-year low of 7.2521 hit in late September.

If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday level, it would have lost 0.74% for the week, bringing the year-to-date loss to 12.3%.

Traders said yuan weakness may persist, reflecting broad dollar strength in global markets as Federal Reserve officials showed no signs of backing down from their hawkish rhetoric.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities continued to set firmer-than-expected yuan guidance in a bid to keep the currency stable amid the ongoing Communist Party Congress, market participants added.

The stronger daily guidance, which allows the onshore yuan to trade in a narrow range of 2% on either side of the midpoint, has effectively capped the downside limit for the yuan, said a trader at a foreign bank.

Friday’s fixing allows the onshore yuan to trade in a range of 6.9762 to 7.2610, and the midday price was less than 0.2% away from hitting the lower end of the trading band.

“The USD/CNH-USD/CNY premium could be widening more persistently given the strong fixing bias that caps the onshore,” analysts at Maybank said in a note.

“Such signs of depreciation pressure could also spill over to regional EM FX,” they said, noting Friday marks the 13th straight session that the PBOC set “almost flat” midpoint guidance.

The offshore yuan, which trades more freely to reflect market expectations, was trading at 7.2640 per dollar as of midday, 0.25% weaker than its onshore counterpart.