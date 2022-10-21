Hong Kong stocks begin with gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly higher Friday morning following two days of heavy losses, though traders remain on edge over the economic outlook as central banks hike interest rates to fight runaway inflation.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.31 percent, or 50.89 points, to 16,331.11.

Hong Kong stocks close down again

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.10 percent, or 2.99 points, to 3,038.04, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.05 percent, or 0.96 points, to 1,970.71.