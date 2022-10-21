AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
West Indies win toss, bat in must-win T20 World Cup clash

AFP Published 21 Oct, 2022 10:03am
HOBART: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in a must-win clash at the Twenty20 World Cup in Hobart on Friday.

All four teams in the group, which also includes Scotland and Zimbabwe, have won one and lost one with the winners of Friday’s games progressing to the Super 12 stage.

The two-time champion West Indies stumbled badly in their opening match against Scotland, crashing by 42 runs, before recovering to emphatically beat Zimbabwe.

Australia, NZ ponder wet weather changes for Super 12 opener

Ireland lost to Zimbabwe before bouncing back to topple the Scots.

The West Indies made one change with batsman Brandon King in for Shamarh Brooks. Ireland named an unchanged side.

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (capt), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS

