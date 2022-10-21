AGL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.48%)
AVN 80.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.73%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
EPCL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.3%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 17.36 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GTECH 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 3.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 31.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.42%)
MLCF 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.77%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.92%)
TPLP 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 123.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.66%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.45%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,219 Increased By 3.7 (0.09%)
BR30 15,836 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.12%)
KSE100 42,047 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares drop as financials drag on Fed rate-hike fears

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2022 09:41am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Australian shares fell on Friday, dragged down by financial and real estate stocks, in line with overnight Wall Street losses after comments from a US Federal Reserve official reinforced expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.7% to 6,686.4, as of 0001 GMT.

The index is down 1.1% this week, set for its biggest weekly drop in four.

Wall street closed lower overnight despite solid earnings after data on the labour market, as comments from a Fed official bolstered concerns about aggressive rate hikes and potentially tilting the economy into a recession.

In Sydney, heavyweight financials fell 1.6%, their biggest intraday loss since Sept.30, with the country’s “Big Four” banks falling between 1.3% and 1.6%.

Australian shares end lower as recession fears loom

Wealth manager AMP Ltd was up 0.2%, after it reported that third-quarter net outflows at its Australian wealth management unit more than halved due to increased inflows into its flagship online investment platform, North, and reduced withdrawals at its pension trusts.

Insurance Australia Group fell over 2% after it warned that the company received more than 2,000 claims from New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, following heavy floods in the region.

Broader mining and gold stocks inched up 0.1%, each.

Lithium miner Allkem, however, fell 5.8%, after its first-quarter revenue declined due to lower output from its Mt Cattlin operations.

The stock was the top loser on the ASX 200 and was set for its worst session in 3-1/2 weeks. Real estate stocks fell 1.2%, while healthcare and energy stocks also traded in the red.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was flat at 10,829.74.

The country posted a monthly trade deficit of NZ$1.615 billion ($914.09 million) in September, data from Statistics New Zealand showed, while the annual deficit was NZ$11.95 billion.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares drop as financials drag on Fed rate-hike fears

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Oil steady as rate hike talk counters China demand hopes

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

Read more stories