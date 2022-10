ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has signed MoU with DOST Welfare Foundation for the social reintegration of the drug-addicted people in the company’s operational areas Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Launched under the OGDCL’s corporate social responsibility, the two-year programme will mainly focus on creating awareness among the masses regarding drug use.

