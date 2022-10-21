KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 20, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 16-10-2022
B-1 Southern Load Ethanol East Wind
Puma Shipping 19-10-2022
Company
B-9/ B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 13-10-2022
Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd
B-11/ B-12 Hy Disc General Legend Shipping &
Glory Cargo Logistic 14-10-2022
B-14/ B-13 Josco Disc Pakistan National
Dazhou Urea Shipping Corp. 14-10-2022
B-16/ B-17 Zhe Disc Bulk Shipping
Hai 1 DAP Agency 17-10-2022
Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Load General Noor 17-10-2022
Imran 2 Cargo Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/ B-21 Da Disc General Cosco Shipping
Gui Cargo Line Pakistan 19-10-2022
B-24 UHL Disc General Pakistan National
Fame Cargo Shipping Corp. 19-10-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 CMA Disc Load Cma Cgm 18-10-2022
CGM Titus Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
CMA
CGM 19-10-2022 Disc. Load Cma Cgm
Titus Container Pakistan
Safeen x 20-10-2022 Disc. Load Diamond
Container Container Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Southern
Puma 19-10-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Da Gui 19-10-2022 D/1706 General Cosco Shipping
Cargo Lines
M.T 20-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National
Sargodha Oil Lines
Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container International Ports &
Ships Services
Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Yu Long 20-10-2022 D/14438 General Legend Shipping
Ling Cargo & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Jolly
Cobalto 19-10-2022 Container Ship -
Cma Cgm
Titus 19-10-2022 Container Ship -
Tss Shams 19-10-2022 Container Ship -
Uhl Fame 19-10-2022 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Meghna Coal Ocean Oct. 12, 2022
Liberty World
PIBT Ken Coal MS Oct. 19, 2022
Colon Ocean
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Grand Palm Alpine Oct.18, 2022
Ace 7 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Oct. 19, 2022
Malin Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Estia Gas GAC Oct. 19, 2022
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Yasa Soya Alpine Oct. 19, 2022
Fortune bean
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Enugu LNG GAC Oct. 18, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Phosphoric East Oct. 19, 2022
Central Park Acid Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EM Astoria Containers - Oct. 20, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak Oct. 20, 2022
Enugu LNG GAC -
Grand
Ace 7 Palm oil Alpine -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Murwab LNG GSA Oct. 20, 2022
Weal Thy
Loyal Palm oil Alpine -
Hafnia
Excelsior Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth
APL New
York Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Apnoia Mogas Alpine -
Sentinel Coal GSA -
IVS Bosch
Hoek Coal Wilhemsen -
Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World
Deneb Coal Ocean World -
Bow Santos Acetic Acid GAC -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bea Schulte Containers - Oct. 20, 2022
=============================================================================
