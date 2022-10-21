AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Published 21 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 20, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Shipping Corp.     16-10-2022
B-1               Southern       Load Ethanol   East Wind
                  Puma                          Shipping           19-10-2022
                                                Company
B-9/ B-8          Independent    Disc Load      Riazeda            13-10-2022
                  Spirit         Container      Pvt. Ltd
B-11/ B-12        Hy             Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Glory          Cargo          Logistic           14-10-2022
B-14/ B-13        Josco          Disc           Pakistan National
                  Dazhou         Urea           Shipping Corp.     14-10-2022
B-16/ B-17        Zhe            Disc           Bulk Shipping
                  Hai 1          DAP            Agency             17-10-2022
                                                Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al             Load General   Noor               17-10-2022
                 Imran 2         Cargo          Sons
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/ B-21        Da             Disc General   Cosco Shipping
                  Gui            Cargo          Line Pakistan      19-10-2022
B-24              UHL            Disc General   Pakistan National
                  Fame           Cargo          Shipping Corp.     19-10-2022
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           CMA            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            18-10-2022
                  CGM Titus      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
CMA
CGM               19-10-2022     Disc. Load                           Cma Cgm
Titus                            Container                           Pakistan
Safeen x          20-10-2022     Disc. Load                           Diamond
Container                        Container                  Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Southern
Puma              19-10-2022     L/2500 Ethanol                     East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Da Gui            19-10-2022     D/1706 General                Cosco Shipping
                                 Cargo                                  Lines
M.T               20-10-2022     D/72000 Crude             Pakistan National 
Sargodha                         Oil                                    Lines
Uranus            20-10-2022     D/L Container          International Ports &
                                                               Ships Services
Tarlan            20-10-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Yu Long           20-10-2022     D/14438 General              Legend Shipping
Ling                             Cargo                             & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Jolly
Cobalto           19-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Cma Cgm
Titus             19-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Tss Shams         19-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Uhl Fame          19-10-2022     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Meghna         Coal           Ocean           Oct. 12, 2022
                  Liberty                       World
PIBT              Ken            Coal           MS              Oct. 19, 2022
                  Colon                         Ocean
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Grand          Palm           Alpine           Oct.18, 2022
                  Ace 7          oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Oct. 19, 2022
                  Malin                         Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Estia          Gas            GAC             Oct. 19, 2022
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Yasa           Soya           Alpine          Oct. 19, 2022
                  Fortune        bean
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Enugu          LNG            GAC             Oct. 18, 2022
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Phosphoric     East                           Oct. 19, 2022
Central Park      Acid           Wind
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     -                              Oct. 20, 2022
=============================================================================
EXPECTED DEPARTURES
=============================================================================
MSC Malin         Containers     MSC Pak                        Oct. 20, 2022
Enugu             LNG            GAC                                        -
Grand
Ace 7             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Murwab         LNG            GSA                            Oct. 20, 2022
Weal Thy
Loyal             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
Hafnia
Excelsior         Gasoline       Alpine                     Waiting for barth
APL New
York              Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Apnoia            Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Sentinel          Coal           GSA                                        -
IVS Bosch
Hoek              Coal           Wilhemsen                                  -
Calypso Gas                      LPG                              Ocean World
Deneb             Coal           Ocean World                                -
Bow Santos        Acetic Acid    GAC                                        -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bea Schulte       Containers     -                              Oct. 20, 2022
=============================================================================

