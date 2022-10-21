Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (October 20, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 16-10-2022 B-1 Southern Load Ethanol East Wind Puma Shipping 19-10-2022 Company B-9/ B-8 Independent Disc Load Riazeda 13-10-2022 Spirit Container Pvt. Ltd B-11/ B-12 Hy Disc General Legend Shipping & Glory Cargo Logistic 14-10-2022 B-14/ B-13 Josco Disc Pakistan National Dazhou Urea Shipping Corp. 14-10-2022 B-16/ B-17 Zhe Disc Bulk Shipping Hai 1 DAP Agency 17-10-2022 Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Load General Noor 17-10-2022 Imran 2 Cargo Sons ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/ B-21 Da Disc General Cosco Shipping Gui Cargo Line Pakistan 19-10-2022 B-24 UHL Disc General Pakistan National Fame Cargo Shipping Corp. 19-10-2022 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 CMA Disc Load Cma Cgm 18-10-2022 CGM Titus Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= CMA CGM 19-10-2022 Disc. Load Cma Cgm Titus Container Pakistan Safeen x 20-10-2022 Disc. Load Diamond Container Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Southern Puma 19-10-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Da Gui 19-10-2022 D/1706 General Cosco Shipping Cargo Lines M.T 20-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Pakistan National Sargodha Oil Lines Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container International Ports & Ships Services Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Yu Long 20-10-2022 D/14438 General Legend Shipping Ling Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Jolly Cobalto 19-10-2022 Container Ship - Cma Cgm Titus 19-10-2022 Container Ship - Tss Shams 19-10-2022 Container Ship - Uhl Fame 19-10-2022 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Meghna Coal Ocean Oct. 12, 2022 Liberty World PIBT Ken Coal MS Oct. 19, 2022 Colon Ocean ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Grand Palm Alpine Oct.18, 2022 Ace 7 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Oct. 19, 2022 Malin Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Estia Gas GAC Oct. 19, 2022 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Yasa Soya Alpine Oct. 19, 2022 Fortune bean ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Enugu LNG GAC Oct. 18, 2022 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Phosphoric East Oct. 19, 2022 Central Park Acid Wind ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers - Oct. 20, 2022 ============================================================================= EXPECTED DEPARTURES ============================================================================= MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak Oct. 20, 2022 Enugu LNG GAC - Grand Ace 7 Palm oil Alpine - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Murwab LNG GSA Oct. 20, 2022 Weal Thy Loyal Palm oil Alpine - Hafnia Excelsior Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth APL New York Containers CMA CGM Pak - Apnoia Mogas Alpine - Sentinel Coal GSA - IVS Bosch Hoek Coal Wilhemsen - Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World Deneb Coal Ocean World - Bow Santos Acetic Acid GAC - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bea Schulte Containers - Oct. 20, 2022 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022