KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cnergyico PK Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 NIL 19-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd 07-10-2022 21-10-2022 100% (F) 05-10-2022 21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd 13-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
First National Bank
Modaraba 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd 14-10-2022 21-10-2022 50% (F) 12-10-2022 21-10-2022
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries
Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 80% (F) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Burshane LPG
(Pakistan) Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 12.5% (B) 13-10-2022 21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd # 15-10-2022 21-10-2022 21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd 16-10-2022 21-10-2022 NIL 21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd 14-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 15% (F) 13-10-2022 22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank
Ltd 15-10-2022 22-10-2022 NIL 22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib
Ltd 12-10-2022 24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 NIL 24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd 18-10-2022 24-10-2022 50% (F) 14-10-2022 24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 23% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd 17-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 13-10-2022 25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan International
Bulk Terminal 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 15% B 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products
Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development
Company Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 25% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd 18-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd. 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 10% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd 19-10-2022 25-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd 16-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd 17-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 13-10-2022 26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 14-10-2022 26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd 18-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 40 (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 5% 26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Arpak International
Investments Ltd. 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil
Company Ltd 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2022 26-10-2022 12% (F) 17-10-2022 26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering
Works Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 29.10 (ii) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 9% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries
Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing
Company Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 500% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 20% (B) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
First Elite Capital
Modaraba 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 NIL 26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 40% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 100% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 75% (F) 18-10-2022 26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 26-10-2022 Nil 26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive
Engineering Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Summit Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre &
Rubber Co. Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 30% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 715% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 330% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 214.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan K halid Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills
Limited 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning
Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD. 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD . 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 3.744% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile
Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing
Modaraba 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services
Pak Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 18-10-2022 27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% B 18-10-2022 28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Habib Insurance
Co. Ltd # 20-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning &
Weaving Mills Ltd. 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement
Factory Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile
Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving
Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 50% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 100% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel
Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 Nil 27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills
Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
First Fidelity
Leasing Modaraba 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 200% (F), 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
International
Knitwear Ltd 21-10-2022 27-10-2022 7.5% (F) 19-10-2022 27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd 24-10-2022 27-10-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement
Company Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 55% (F) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd 15-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (B) 13-10-2022 28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.5% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba 18-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 14-10-2022 25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd 19-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL ` 28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
First Credit and
Investment Bank Ltd 20-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
First Capital
Securities Corporation 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
MASOOD TEXTILE
PREFERENCE (MSOTPS) 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 RS . 1.16* 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 22.50% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Salman Noman Enterprises
Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Power Cement (Pref) 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
First National Equities
Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Shifa International
Hospitals Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam
Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Loads Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
First Capital
Equities Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Security Leasing
Corporation Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
The Organic Meat
Company Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 9.75% B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd. 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels
Developers Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F), 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco
Company Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 20%B 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Service Industries
Textiles Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 60% (F) 19-10-2022 28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement
Industries Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd 21-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
The National Silk &
Rayon Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.18* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS) 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Rs. 1.17* 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial
Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 15% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Trust Securities &
Brokerage Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills
Ltd. 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 72.50% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Air Link Communication
Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
United Distributors
Pakistan Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 10% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock
Exchange Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics
International Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power
Company Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 7.5% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 5% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation
Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 40% (F) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail
Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 25% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning
Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical
Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning
Mills Ltd 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian
Modaraba 22-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd. 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd 24-10-2022 28-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
ENGRO POLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF) 26-10-2022 28-10-2022 4.8% (iii) 24-10-2022
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd 26-10-2022 28-10-2022 25 (iii) 24-10-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 26-10-2022 28-10-2022 30% (ii) 24-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur
Ltd 27-10-2022 28-10-2022 30% (iii) 25-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd 19-10-2022 29-10-2022 130% (F) 17-10-2022 28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd 21-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 20% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 22-10-2022 29-10-2022 NIL 29-10-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd 28-10-2022 29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd 22-10-2022 30-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd 24-10-2022 30-10-2022 50% (F) 20-10-2022 27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Ltd 22-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 15% (B) 20-10-2022 28-10-2022
First Tri-Star
Modaraba 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd 24-10-2022 31-10-2022 NIL 28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd 27-10-2022 31-10-2022 Nil 28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 25-10-2022 01-11-2022 NIL 27-10-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd 31-10-2022 02-11-2022 20% (iii) 27-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5
(KELSC5) 24-10-2022 03-11-2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd # 27-10-2022 03-11-2022 03-10-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 100% (iii) 29-10-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 500% (iii) 28-10-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd 01-11-2022 03-11-2022 30% (i) 28-10-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd 02-11-2022 04-11-2022 850% (iii) 31-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd. ** 04-11-2022 05-11-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba 26-10-2022 08-11-2022 10% B 24-10-2022 27-10-2022
Habib Bank Ltd # 08-11-2022 10-11-2022 10-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd 15-11-2022 21-11-2022 10% (B) 11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st. 11-Dec-22 22-Dec-22 NIL 22-Dec-22
Summit Bank Ltd 27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
As per company announcement *
