Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Cnergyico PK Ltd                 12-10-2022    19-10-2022   NIL                           19-10-2022
Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd        07-10-2022    21-10-2022   100% (F)     05-10-2022       21-10-2022
Khyber Textile Mills Ltd         13-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                           21-10-2022
Altern Energy Ltd                14-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                           21-10-2022
First National Bank 
Modaraba                         14-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                           21-10-2022
Rupali Polyester Ltd             14-10-2022    21-10-2022   50% (F)      12-10-2022       21-10-2022
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Ltd                  15-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                           21-10-2022
Sitara Chemical 
Industries 
Ltd                              15-10-2022    21-10-2022   80% (F)      13-10-2022       21-10-2022
Burshane LPG 
(Pakistan) Ltd                   15-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                           21-10-2022
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         15-10-2022    21-10-2022   12.5% (B)    13-10-2022       21-10-2022
Pak Elektron Ltd #               15-10-2022    21-10-2022                                 21-10-2022
Pakistan PVC Ltd                 16-10-2022    21-10-2022   NIL                           21-10-2022
Calcorp Ltd                      14-10-2022    22-10-2022   NIL                           22-10-2022
Macter International Ltd         15-10-2022    22-10-2022   15% (F)      13-10-2022       22-10-2022
786 Investments Ltd              15-10-2022    22-10-2022   NIL                           22-10-2022
Escorts Investment Bank 
Ltd                              15-10-2022    22-10-2022   NIL                           22-10-2022
(BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib 
Ltd                              12-10-2022    24-10-2022
Matco Foods Ltd                  17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  17-10-2022    24-10-2022   10% (F)      13-10-2022       24-10-2022
First Dawood Investment
Bank Ltd                         17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
TPL Trakker Ltd                  17-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              18-10-2022    24-10-2022   NIL                           24-10-2022
Shezan International Ltd         18-10-2022    24-10-2022   50% (F)      14-10-2022       24-10-2022
Biafo Industries Ltd             17-10-2022    25-10-2022   23% (F)      13-10-2022       25-10-2022
Artistic Denim Mills Ltd         17-10-2022    25-10-2022   20% (F)      13-10-2022       25-10-2022
Bolan Castings Ltd               18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
J.K. Spinning Mills Ltd          18-10-2022    25-10-2022   20% (F)      14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Pakistan International 
Bulk Terminal                    18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Next Capital Ltd                 18-10-2022    25-10-2022   15% B        14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Pakistan Paper Products 
Ltd                              18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Oil & Gas Development 
Company Ltd                      18-10-2022    25-10-2022   25% (F)      14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Hum Network Ltd                  18-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Panther Tyres Ltd.               19-10-2022    25-10-2022   10% (F)      17-10-2022       25-10-2022
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Shams Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Murree Brewery Company Ltd       19-10-2022    25-10-2022   100% (F)     17-10-2022       25-10-2022
Kohat Textile Mills Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Saif Textile Mills Ltd           19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
TRG Pakistan Ltd                 19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
NetSol Technologies Ltd          19-10-2022    25-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
Dawood Equities Ltd              16-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
Sally Textile Mills Ltd          16-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Security Papers Ltd              17-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     13-10-2022       26-10-2022
Habib Rice Product Ltd           18-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)      14-10-2022       26-10-2022
Al-Khair Gadoon Ltd              18-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd           19-10-2022    26-10-2022   40 (F)       17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd           19-10-2022    26-10-2022   5% (F)       17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd
Preference Shares                19-10-2022    26-10-2022   5%                            26-10-2022
Gillette Pakistan Ltd            19-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Arpak International 
Investments Ltd.                 19-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
Orient Rental Mod                19-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Towellers Ltd                    19-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Pakistan State Oil 
Company Ltd                      19-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     17-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2022    26-10-2022   12% (F)      17-10-2022       26-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd                   20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Berger Paints Pakistan 
Ltd                              20-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sazgar Engineering 
Works Ltd                        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Feroze1888 Mills Ltd             20-10-2022    26-10-2022   29.10 (ii)   18-10-2022       26-10-2022
First UDL Modaraba               20-10-2022    26-10-2022   9% (F)       18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sapphire Textile Mills 
Ltd                              20-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Ittefaq Iron Industries 
Ltd                              20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Saudi Pak Leasing 
Company Ltd                      20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Premium Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   500% (F)     18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Ghani Glass Ltd                  20-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
Ghani Value Glass Ltd            20-10-2022    26-10-2022   20% (B)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
First IBL Modaraba               20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Al-Abid Silk Mills Ltd           20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
First Elite Capital 
Modaraba                         20-10-2022    26-10-2022   NIL                           26-10-2022
Ismail Industries Ltd            20-10-2022    26-10-2022   40% (F)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Sapphire Fibres Ltd              20-10-2022    26-10-2022   100% (F)     18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   75% (F)      18-10-2022       26-10-2022
Ali Asghar Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    26-10-2022   Nil                           26-10-2022
AKD Hospitality Ltd              20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Cement Ltd                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Motors Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Automotive 
Engineering Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Summit Bank Ltd Term
Finance Certificate #            20-10-2022    27-10-2022
Ghandhara Tyre & 
Rubber Co. Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022   30% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Bhanero Textile Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   715% (F)     18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Blessed Textiles Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022   330% (F)     18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Faisal Spinning Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   214.5% (F)   18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Colony Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Dewan Farooque Spinning 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan K halid Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Mushtaq Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Dewan Textile Mills 
Limited                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Trust Modaraba                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Treet Corporation Ltd            20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Landmark Spinning 
Industries Ltd                   20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Javedan Corporation Ltd          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
CRESCENT STEEL & ALLIED
PROUDCTS LTD.                    20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
INVEST CAP INVESTMENT
BANK LTD                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D.M. Textile Mills Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Pioneer Cement Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
SHAFFI CHEMICAL
INDUSTRIES LTD .                 20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Ittehad Chemicals Limted         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Popular Islamic Modaraba         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   3.744% (F)   18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Kohinoor Mills Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Diamond Industries Ltd           20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Yousaf Weaving Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Crescent Cotton Mills Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   7.5% (F)     18-10-2022       27-10-2022
TPL Corp Ltd                     20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
TPL Properties Ltd               20-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% B        18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Thatta Cement Company Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Gul Ahmed Textile 
Mills Ltd                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Gharibwal Cement Ltd             20-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
First Treet Manufacturing 
Modaraba                         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
OLP Financial Services 
Pak Ltd                          20-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)      18-10-2022       27-10-2022
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd         20-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% B        18-10-2022       28-10-2022
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd       20-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Flying Cement Company Ltd        20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Dost Steels Ltd                  20-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Habib Insurance 
Co. Ltd #                        20-10-2022    27-10-2022                                 27-10-2022
Reliance Weaving Mills Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Shield Corporation Ltd           21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Pakistan Services Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Siddiqsons Tin Plate Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Jubilee Spinning & 
Weaving Mills Ltd.               21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022   15% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Allied Rental Modaraba           21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Tariq Glass Industries 
Ltd                              21-10-2022    27-10-2022   20% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Maple Leaf Cement 
Factory Ltd                      21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Nishat Chunian Ltd               21-10-2022    27-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
The Crescent Textile 
Mills Ltd                        21-10-2022    27-10-2022   10% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Fateh Industries Ltd             21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Fateh Sports Wear Ltd            21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Ellcot Spinning Mills 
Ltd                              21-10-2022    27-10-2022   100% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022                                 27-10-2022
Nimir Resins Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                    21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Arctic Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Buxly Paints Ltd                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Prosperity Weaving 
Mills Ltd                        21-10-2022    27-10-2022   50% (F)      19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Nagina Cotton Mills Ltd          21-10-2022    27-10-2022   100% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Olympia Mills Ltd                21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Metropolitan Steel 
Corporation Ltd                  21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Sunrays Textile Mills 
Ltd                              21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Bilal Fibres Ltd                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022   Nil                           27-10-2022
Kohinoor Textile Mills 
Ltd                              21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
First Fidelity 
Leasing Modaraba                 21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              21-10-2022    27-10-2022   200% (F),    19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Grays Leasing Ltd                21-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
International 
Knitwear Ltd                     21-10-2022    27-10-2022   7.5% (F)     19-10-2022       27-10-2022
Hamid Textile Mills Ltd          22-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           25-10-2022
S.G. Power Ltd                   24-10-2022    27-10-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
D.G. Khan Cement 
Company Ltd                      15-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      13-10-2022       28-10-2022
1ST. IMROOZ MODARABA             15-10-2022    28-10-2022   55% (F)      13-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ecopack Ltd                      15-10-2022    28-10-2022   15% (B)      13-10-2022       28-10-2022
Habib Metro Modaraba             18-10-2022    28-10-2022   4.5% (F)     14-10-2022       25-10-2022
First Habib Modaraba             18-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)      14-10-2022       25-10-2022
Shahzad Textile Mills Ltd        19-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL `                         28-10-2022
Amtex Ltd                        20-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Crescent Fibres Ltd              20-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Imperial Ltd                     20-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
First Credit and 
Investment Bank Ltd              20-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Fecto Cement Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
OLP Modaraba                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Roshan Packages Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Balochistan Glass Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Leather Up Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
First Capital 
Securities Corporation           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Gammon Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
CORDOBA LOGISTICS &
VENURES LTD                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Safe Mix Concrete Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
J.A. Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Beco Steel Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ruby Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
MASOOD TEXTILE
PREFERENCE (MSOTPS)              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   RS . 1.16*   19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Power Cement Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadman Cotton Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
AHMAD HASSAN TEXTILE
MILLS LTD.                       21-10-2022    28-10-2022   22.50% (F)   19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Ltd                              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Asim Textile Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Power Cement (Pref)              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
First Paramount Modaraba         21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Gatron (Industries) Ltd          21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Nishat Mills Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022   40% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
First National Equities 
Ltd                              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Dewan Salman Fibre Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Shifa International 
Hospitals Ltd                    21-10-2022    28-10-2022   15% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Quetta Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Redco Textiles Ltd               21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Crescent Jute Products Ltd       21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Zahur Cotton Mills Ltd           21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Bela Automotives Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Maqbool Textile Mills Ltd        21-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Dar-es-Salaam 
Textile Mills Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Loads Ltd                        21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Husein Industries Ltd            21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Media Times Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
First Capital 
Equities Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Masood Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
AEL Textiles Ltd                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Sana Industries Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Citi Pharma Ltd.                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Security Leasing 
Corporation Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
The Organic Meat 
Company Ltd                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022   9.75% B      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
GOC (Pak) Ltd.                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Azgard Nine Ltd                  21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Pakistan Hotels 
Developers Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022   15% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Punjab Oil Mills Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F),     19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Hala Enterprises Ltd             21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Khyber Tobacco 
Company Ltd                      21-10-2022    28-10-2022   20%B         19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Service Industries 
Textiles Ltd                     21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Bunnys Ltd                       21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Nadeem Textile Mills Ltd         21-10-2022    28-10-2022   60% (F)      19-10-2022       28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Cement 
Industries Ltd                   21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Modaraba Al-Mali                 21-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Dadabhoy Sack Ltd                21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd              21-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
PAKISTAN NATIONAL
SHIPPING CORP                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022   50% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
The National Silk & 
Rayon Mills Ltd                  22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Aisha Steel Mills Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL PREFERENCE
SHARES (ASLPS)                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022   Rs. 1.18*    20-10-2022       28-10-2022
AISHA STEEL CONVT CUM.
PREF (ASLCPS)                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022   Rs. 1.17*    20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Nimir Industrial 
Chemicals Ltd                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022   15% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022   20% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
United Brands Ltd                22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Zephyr Textiles Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022   5% (F)       20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ghandhara Industries Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd       22-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Ghandhara Nissan Ltd             22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Trust Securities & 
Brokerage Ltd                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Wah Noble Chemicals Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022   50% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Allawasaya Tex. Mills 
Ltd.                             22-10-2022    28-10-2022   72.50% (F)   20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Air Link Communication 
Ltd                              22-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
B.F. Modaraba                    22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
United Distributors 
Pakistan Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
IBL HealthCare Ltd               22-10-2022    28-10-2022   10% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Pakistan Stock 
Exchange Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Din Textile MIlls Ltd            22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Ghazi Fabrics 
International Ltd                22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Industries Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Power 
Company Ltd                      22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Telecard Ltd                     22-10-2022    28-10-2022   7.5% (B)     20-10-2022       28-10-2022
ICC Industries Ltd               22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Shadab Textile Mills Ltd         22-10-2022    28-10-2022   5% (F)       20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Arif Habib Corporation 
Ltd                              22-10-2022    28-10-2022   40% (F)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Haji Mohammad Ismail 
Mills Ltd                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
The Searle Company Ltd           22-10-2022    28-10-2022   25% (B)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
Sitara Energy Ltd                22-10-2022    28-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Saritow Spinning 
Mills Ltd                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
AKD SCEURITIES LTD               22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Sitara Peroxide Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Sardar Chemical 
Industries Ltd                   22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Leiner Pak Gelatine Ltd          22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Clover Pakistan Ltd              22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Kohinoor Spinning 
Mills Ltd                        22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
B.R.R. Guardian 
Modaraba                         22-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy
Services Ltd.                    24-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
D.S. Industries Ltd              24-10-2022    28-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
ENGRO POLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     26-10-2022    28-10-2022   4.8% (iii)                    24-10-2022
Engro Polymer & 
Chemicals Ltd                    26-10-2022    28-10-2022   25 (iii)                      24-10-2022
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            26-10-2022    28-10-2022   30% (ii)                      24-10-2022
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Ltd                              27-10-2022    28-10-2022   30% (iii)                     25-10-2022
Shahtaj Textile Ltd              19-10-2022    29-10-2022   130% (F)     17-10-2022       28-10-2022
Pak Leather Crafts Ltd           21-10-2022    29-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Hafiz Ltd                        22-10-2022    29-10-2022   20% (F)      20-10-2022       27-10-2022
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            22-10-2022    29-10-2022   NIL                           29-10-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami 
Pakistan Ltd                     28-10-2022    29-10-2022
Data Agro Ltd                    22-10-2022    30-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
S.S.Oil Mills Ltd                24-10-2022    30-10-2022   50% (F)      20-10-2022       27-10-2022
Mughal Iron & Steel 
Industries Ltd                   22-10-2022    31-10-2022   NIL                           31-10-2022
Image Pakistan Ltd               24-10-2022    31-10-2022   15% (B)      20-10-2022       28-10-2022
First Tri-Star 
Modaraba                         24-10-2022    31-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Ltd         24-10-2022    31-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Tri-Star Power Ltd               24-10-2022    31-10-2022   NIL                           28-10-2022
Mubarak Textile Mills Ltd        27-10-2022    31-10-2022   Nil                           28-10-2022
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd         25-10-2022    01-11-2022   NIL                           27-10-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  31-10-2022    02-11-2022   20% (iii)                     27-10-2022
K-Electric Ltd SUKUK-5
(KELSC5)                         24-10-2022    03-11-2022
JDW Sugar Mills Ltd #            27-10-2022    03-11-2022                                 03-10-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            01-11-2022    03-11-2022   100% (iii)                    29-10-2022
Rafhan Maize Products 
Company Ltd                      01-11-2022    03-11-2022   500% (iii)                    28-10-2022
Shell Pakistan Ltd               01-11-2022    03-11-2022   30% (i)                       28-10-2022
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              02-11-2022    04-11-2022   850% (iii)                    31-10-2022
G3 Technologies Ltd. **          04-11-2022    05-11-2022
First Al-Noor Modaraba           26-10-2022    08-11-2022   10% B        24-10-2022       27-10-2022
Habib Bank Ltd #                 08-11-2022    10-11-2022                                 10-11-2022
At-Tahur Ltd                     15-11-2022    21-11-2022   10% (B)                       11-11-2022
Equity Modarba 1st.              11-Dec-22     22-Dec-22    NIL                            22-Dec-22
Summit Bank Ltd                                                                            27-Dec-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

As per company announcement *

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

