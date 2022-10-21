Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (October 20, 2022).
52-Week
Latest Wk Ago High Low
Libor Overnight 3.06057 3.06457 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.50071 3.33871 3.50071 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.27757 4.01086 4.27757 0.12388
Libor 6 Month 4.73743 4.49000 4.73743 0.17025
Libor 1 Year 5.33943 5.06771 5.33943 0.29650
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
