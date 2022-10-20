AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Oct 20, 2022
Turkey’s central bank signals another cut next month as its lowers policy rate to 10.5%

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2022 04:19pm
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s central bank signalled on Thursday that it will deliver another rate cut at its monetary policy committee in November and end its easing cycle, as it delivered a larger-than-expected 150 basis point cut to its policy rate.

The bank said it decided to lower its policy rate to 10.5% because financial conditions need to support the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment.

Turkish central bank to cut rates to 11% after Erdogan nudge

“The Committee evaluated taking a similar step in the following meeting and ending the rate cut cycle,” it said.

