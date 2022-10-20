AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike fears

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2022 11:03am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, following dour sentiment in other Asian markets for risky assets as US Treasury yields surged on fears that the Federal Reserve will continue on its aggressive rate-hike path.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.44% at 17,434.75 as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.38% to 58,884.30. Both indexes had risen for four straight sessions.

In broader Asia, Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, fell to more than two-year low, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note touched a fresh 14-year high.

Foreign institutional investors sold a net 4.54 billion Indian rupees ($54.71 million) worth of Indian equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought net 9.08 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Indian shares climb to track oil slip, Asian peers

Among stocks, cigarettes-to-consumer goods maker ITC Ltd was up 0.29%, ahead of its quarterly results.

Nifty’s automobile and metal indexes were down 1.2% and 1.09%, respectively.

Indian shares Federal Reserve BSE Sensex

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares track Asian peers lower on rate hike fears

NA passes amendment requiring speaker approval for arresting lawmaker

Rupee seen stable around 221, finishes with marginal loss

Analysts hopeful of removal from FATF's grey-list, but caution long way still to go

India’s Modi promises 1mn government jobs as elections loom

Fauji Cement expansion will make it Pakistan’s 3rd largest cement manufacturer

Hum Network to launch $50mn Pakistan Katalytic Fund

Oil rises on tight supplies, China possibly easing COVID curbs

Pak Suzuki announces three-day shutdown of automobile plant

Middle order sorted, Pakistan eye second T20 World Cup title

Proposed EU gas cap can only work with non-EU partners: Scholz

Read more stories