STOCKHOLM: Sweden’s Ericsson on Thursday reported third-quarter core earnings that missed expectations for the second quarter in a row, as margins took a hit from higher component and logistics costs.

Markets braced for intervention as yen nudges key 150 level

The company’s quarterly adjusted operating earnings fell to 7.1 billion Swedish crowns ($633.05 million) from 8.8 billion crowns a year earlier, missing analysts’ mean forecast of 8.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.