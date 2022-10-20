AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Shipping Corp.     16-10-2022
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Lahore         Oil            Shipping Corp.     16-10-2022
B-6/B-7           TSS            Disc Load      East Wind Shipping
                  Shams          Container      Company            18-10-2022
B-14/B-13         Josco          Disc           Pakistan National
                  Dazhou         Urea           Shipping Corp.     14-10-2022
B-16/B-17         Zhe            Disc           Bulk Shipping
                  Hai 1          DAP            Agency             17-10-2022
                                                Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1             Al             Load General   N.S Shipping       21-09-2022
                  Mohsin         Cargo          Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              UHL            Disc General   Pakistan National
                  Fame           Cargo          Shipping Corp.     19-10-2022
B-26/B-27         Safeen         Disc Load      Diamond            19-10-2022
                  Prize          Container      Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4           CMA            Disc Load      Cma Cgm            18-10-2022
                  CGM Titus      Container      Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
TS Dubai          18-10-2022     Disc Load Container                East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Cma Cgm
 Titus            19-10-2022     Container Ship -
Titus             19-10-2022     Disc Load                            Cma Cgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Safeen            20-10-2022     Disc. Load                           Diamond
Prize                            Container                  Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Southern          19-10-2022     L/2500 Ethanol                     East Wind
Puma                                                         Shipping Company
Da Gui            19-10-2022     D/1706 General                Cosco Shipping
                                 Cargo                                  Lines
M.T               20-10-2022     D/72000 Crude Oil          Pakistan National
Sargodha                                                       Shipping Corp.
Uranus            20-10-2022     D/L Container                  International
                                                                      Ports &
                                                                ShipsServices
Tarlan            20-10-2022     D/L Container                Feeder Logistic
Yu Long           20-10-2022     D/14438 Generalc             Legend Shipping
Ling                             Cargo                             & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Jolly
Cobalto           19-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Tss Shams         19-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Uhl Fame          19-10-2022     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Meghna         Coal           Ocean           Oct. 12, 2022
                  Liberty                       World
PIBT              IVS            Coal           East            Oct. 16, 2022
                  Hayakita                      Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Grand          Palm           Alpine          Oct. 18, 2022
                  Ace 7          oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Enugu          LNG            GAC             Oct. 18, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Iolcos
Confidence        Wheat          Posidon                        Oct. 19, 2022
Fairchem
Kiso              Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
Maersk
Pittsburgh        Containers     -                                          -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
IVS
Hayakita          Coal           East Wind                      Oct. 19, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Malin         Containers     MSC Pak                        Oct. 19, 2022
Central           Phosphoric     East Wind                                  -
Park              Acid
Estia             Gas oil        GAC                                        -
Yasa
Fortune           Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
Ken Colon         Coal           MS Ocean                                   -
Hafnia
Excelsior         Gasoline       Alpine                     Waiting for barth
Weal Thy
Loyal             Palm oil       Alpine                                     -
APL New
York              Containers     CMA CGM Pak                                -
Apnoia            Mogas          Alpine                                     -
Sentinel          Coal           GSA                                        -
IVS Bosch
Hoek              Coal           Wilhemsen                                  -
Calypso
Gas               LPG            Ocean World                                -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EM Astoria        Containers     -                              Oct. 19, 2022
=============================================================================

