KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 16-10-2022 OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 16-10-2022 B-6/B-7 TSS Disc Load East Wind Shipping Shams Container Company 18-10-2022 B-14/B-13 Josco Disc Pakistan National Dazhou Urea Shipping Corp. 14-10-2022 B-16/B-17 Zhe Disc Bulk Shipping Hai 1 DAP Agency 17-10-2022 Pvt. Ltd Nmb-1 Al Load General N.S Shipping 21-09-2022 Mohsin Cargo Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 UHL Disc General Pakistan National Fame Cargo Shipping Corp. 19-10-2022 B-26/B-27 Safeen Disc Load Diamond 19-10-2022 Prize Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Saptl-4 CMA Disc Load Cma Cgm 18-10-2022 CGM Titus Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= TS Dubai 18-10-2022 Disc Load Container East Wind Shipping Company Cma Cgm Titus 19-10-2022 Container Ship - Titus 19-10-2022 Disc Load Cma Cgm Container Pakistan Safeen 20-10-2022 Disc. Load Diamond Prize Container Shipping Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Southern 19-10-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind Puma Shipping Company Da Gui 19-10-2022 D/1706 General Cosco Shipping Cargo Lines M.T 20-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National Sargodha Shipping Corp. Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container International Ports & ShipsServices Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic Yu Long 20-10-2022 D/14438 Generalc Legend Shipping Ling Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Jolly Cobalto 19-10-2022 Container Ship - Tss Shams 19-10-2022 Container Ship - Uhl Fame 19-10-2022 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Meghna Coal Ocean Oct. 12, 2022 Liberty World PIBT IVS Coal East Oct. 16, 2022 Hayakita Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Grand Palm Alpine Oct. 18, 2022 Ace 7 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Enugu LNG GAC Oct. 18, 2022 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Iolcos Confidence Wheat Posidon Oct. 19, 2022 Fairchem Kiso Soyabean Alpine - Maersk Pittsburgh Containers - - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= IVS Hayakita Coal East Wind Oct. 19, 2022 ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak Oct. 19, 2022 Central Phosphoric East Wind - Park Acid Estia Gas oil GAC - Yasa Fortune Soyabean Alpine - Ken Colon Coal MS Ocean - Hafnia Excelsior Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth Weal Thy Loyal Palm oil Alpine - APL New York Containers CMA CGM Pak - Apnoia Mogas Alpine - Sentinel Coal GSA - IVS Bosch Hoek Coal Wilhemsen - Calypso Gas LPG Ocean World - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= EM Astoria Containers - Oct. 19, 2022 =============================================================================

