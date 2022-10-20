KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 16-10-2022
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Lahore Oil Shipping Corp. 16-10-2022
B-6/B-7 TSS Disc Load East Wind Shipping
Shams Container Company 18-10-2022
B-14/B-13 Josco Disc Pakistan National
Dazhou Urea Shipping Corp. 14-10-2022
B-16/B-17 Zhe Disc Bulk Shipping
Hai 1 DAP Agency 17-10-2022
Pvt. Ltd
Nmb-1 Al Load General N.S Shipping 21-09-2022
Mohsin Cargo Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 UHL Disc General Pakistan National
Fame Cargo Shipping Corp. 19-10-2022
B-26/B-27 Safeen Disc Load Diamond 19-10-2022
Prize Container Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Saptl-4 CMA Disc Load Cma Cgm 18-10-2022
CGM Titus Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
TS Dubai 18-10-2022 Disc Load Container East Wind
Shipping Company
Cma Cgm
Titus 19-10-2022 Container Ship -
Titus 19-10-2022 Disc Load Cma Cgm
Container Pakistan
Safeen 20-10-2022 Disc. Load Diamond
Prize Container Shipping Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Southern 19-10-2022 L/2500 Ethanol East Wind
Puma Shipping Company
Da Gui 19-10-2022 D/1706 General Cosco Shipping
Cargo Lines
M.T 20-10-2022 D/72000 Crude Oil Pakistan National
Sargodha Shipping Corp.
Uranus 20-10-2022 D/L Container International
Ports &
ShipsServices
Tarlan 20-10-2022 D/L Container Feeder Logistic
Yu Long 20-10-2022 D/14438 Generalc Legend Shipping
Ling Cargo & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Jolly
Cobalto 19-10-2022 Container Ship -
Tss Shams 19-10-2022 Container Ship -
Uhl Fame 19-10-2022 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Meghna Coal Ocean Oct. 12, 2022
Liberty World
PIBT IVS Coal East Oct. 16, 2022
Hayakita Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Grand Palm Alpine Oct. 18, 2022
Ace 7 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Enugu LNG GAC Oct. 18, 2022
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Iolcos
Confidence Wheat Posidon Oct. 19, 2022
Fairchem
Kiso Soyabean Alpine -
Maersk
Pittsburgh Containers - -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
IVS
Hayakita Coal East Wind Oct. 19, 2022
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
MSC Malin Containers MSC Pak Oct. 19, 2022
Central Phosphoric East Wind -
Park Acid
Estia Gas oil GAC -
Yasa
Fortune Soyabean Alpine -
Ken Colon Coal MS Ocean -
Hafnia
Excelsior Gasoline Alpine Waiting for barth
Weal Thy
Loyal Palm oil Alpine -
APL New
York Containers CMA CGM Pak -
Apnoia Mogas Alpine -
Sentinel Coal GSA -
IVS Bosch
Hoek Coal Wilhemsen -
Calypso
Gas LPG Ocean World -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
EM Astoria Containers - Oct. 19, 2022
=============================================================================
