Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 05:36am
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M)          225.70    228.00   DKK                 29.31    29.41
SAUDIA RIYAL         60.00     60.60   NOK                 21.16    21.26
UAE DIRHAM           61.60     62.20   iSEK                20.13    20.23
EURO                222.00    224.20   AUD $              141.00   142.50
UK POUND            254.50    257.00   CAD $              163.50   165.10
JAPANIYEN          1.50060   1.52060   INDIAN RUPEE         2.30     2.60
CHF                 224.71    225.71   CHINESE YUAN        32.00    34.50
                                       AFGHAN AFGHANI       2.00     2.30
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

