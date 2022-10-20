KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 19, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 225.70 228.00 DKK 29.31 29.41
SAUDIA RIYAL 60.00 60.60 NOK 21.16 21.26
UAE DIRHAM 61.60 62.20 iSEK 20.13 20.23
EURO 222.00 224.20 AUD $ 141.00 142.50
UK POUND 254.50 257.00 CAD $ 163.50 165.10
JAPANIYEN 1.50060 1.52060 INDIAN RUPEE 2.30 2.60
CHF 224.71 225.71 CHINESE YUAN 32.00 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.00 2.30
=========================================================================
