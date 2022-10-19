AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Kia shares edge up in choppy trade after booking extra $1.1bn provision

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 10:45am
SEOUL: Shares of South Korea’s Kia Corp reversed losses and edged up on Wednesday after the automaker said on Tuesday that its third-quarter earnings will reflect an additional provision of 1.54 trillion won ($1.08 billion) for engine recalls from years ago.

Kia’s shares fell shortly after the market open.

Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia on Tuesday said they will book a combined 2.9 trillion won ($2 billion) provision in their third-quarter results.

South Korea’s Yoon asks Biden to resolve concerns over EV subsidy rules

Shares of Hyundai Motor were trading up 0.9%, versus benchmark KOSPI’s 0.2% rise as of 0025 GMT.

