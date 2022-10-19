US oil may test support at $81.14

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a support at $81.14 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $77.24.

The contract has broken a support at $85.59.

The next support will be at $81.14.

A wave (C) from $123.68 is travelling towards its target zone of $62.89-$71.76.

Three smaller waves make up the wave (C).

The third wave labelled C is expected to extend to $73.93, near $71.76.

On the hourly chart, a wave c from $89.73 narrowly missed its target of $81.65.

Oil prices fall more than 3% on U.S. supply, lower China demand

It may resume upon the completion of the current bounce.

The bounce is regarded as a pullback towards the 61.8% retracement of $82.89.

The pullback seems to have overdone a bit. An extension of the bounce may be limited to $84.95.