AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Indian rupee may track Asian peers higher; US yields, oil prices in focus

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 09:59am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is tipped to open higher versus the dollar on Wednesday, boosted by strength in most Asian peers and upbeat risk appetite.

The rupee is seen opening at 82.25-82.30 per US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee finished at 82.36, a level almost flat to the dollar, after attempting to strengthen above 82-mark at one point.

“The session yesterday (Tuesday) was one more indication that the bias on the rupee is on the downside,” a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

For a “sustainable and decent recovery” in the rupee, there will “need to be reasonable certainty” that US yields had topped out, the trader said.

Some bankers Reuters spoke to said the rupee’s decline from the 82-level was due to dollar demand from oil companies and other importers, while two others said it was likely due to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) buying USD/INR futures ahead of Friday’s expiry.

Indian rupee ends flat

The latter is in contradiction to the RBI’s intent to manage depreciation pressures on the rupee and was likely done to avoid the volatility on the expiry day, traders said.

October futures contracts on the currency expire next Friday.

Meanwhile, Asian currencies were trading mostly higher, while the dollar index inched lower to near 112.

The upbeat risk mood kept a lid on demand for the dollar. US equity futures indicated that the S&P 500 index was likely to add to its recent recovery.

Robust US factory output data lifted risk assets in the country, while the 10-year Treasury yields was back above 4%.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose in Asia trading after slipping on Tuesday on fears of higher US supply combined with an economic slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand.

Indian rupee

