PARTLY FACETIOUS: Rana’s growing belligerence against the Khan, so to speak

“I am not an apologist for The Rana…”

“Oh dear!”

“What?”

“In this country whenever anyone says he or she does not have the required experience or educational background to comment on a particular subject or that he or she is not an apologist for an individual he or she then proceeds to make a comment to the contrary…”

“But it’s different for our party leaders isn’t it! Zardari sahib says he is a student of history though his expertise lies in setting the right price for a turncoat, Nawaz Sharif reckons he makes no mistakes and its…”

“Let me cite a quote that suits Nawaz Sharif: a politician who never made a mistake never made a decision.”

“John Major said that and he is no hero in Nawaz Sharif’s eyes. I mean the guy is alive and out of power, what kind of a politician…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway another proverb, this one by George Eliot, a famous English novelist, is as follows: among all forms of mistakes, prophecy is the most gratuitous.”

“And it is precisely such views which led to The Khan’s decision to change the curriculum and…”

“Right, right anyway as I began by saying I am no apologist for The Rana but I fully support his insistence that D-Chowk, the gateway to the seat of the federal government, must never ever be allowed to be occupied by protesters. And I am happy to say that in spite of days when people like me pay a heavy price for the success of this policy by traversing a ten-minute drive into an hour drive but the objective is salutary…”

“Reminds me of Margaret Thatcher when she broke the back of the unions…”

“A back that has undergone a stem cell regeneration recently because of high inflation…”

“Speaking of inflation Dar sahib stopped in London to meet his one-man constituency, we the public will be informed after he has satisfied his constituency…”

“Anyway The Rana has warned The Khan that his long march culminating in Islamabad will not be allowed to come near D-Chowk and he further added that if The Khan is allowed to do so then the president or the prime minister or elections or parliament will not be the way to change a government in future…”

“Or a vote of no-confidence.”

“Right and let’s be honest during The Khan tenure one religious party was allowed to…”

“Yep I get it I too support The Rana.”

