JUI-F to review political situation today

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is to chair an important meeting of the JUI’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Wednesday (today) to discuss and review the political situation as well as the performance of his party ministers.

According to JUI-F Spokesperson Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, JUI-F chief Maulana who is also the head of the current government parties’ alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has called up the party’s CEC meeting following the recently-held by-elections, to discuss the performance of the JUI candidates and the allies. Ghauri said that the arrangements for the meeting had been finalised and the CEC members have reached the federal capital.

He said besides reviewing the performance of the federal ministers belonging to the JUI-F, the future strategy would be devised keeping in view the recent results of by-elections held on various seats of national and provincial assemblies across the country in the meeting.

The flood situation would also be the focal agenda of the meeting, he maintained.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s early election call, Ghauri said that Khan was just satisfying his supporters by such calls in a bid to remain relevant and continue getting space in media. He said that there is no comparison between the PTI and the JUI-F public rallies as at the end of 2019, the JUI organised a massive long march to Islamabad with hundreds of thousands of participants from across the country who stayed in the federal capital for 15 days but did not damage a single branch of a tree in contrast to Imran Khan and his supporters who even attacked national institutions and burned public and private properties.

Furthermore, the JUI-F had held more than a dozen million marches and neither damaged a single flowerpot nor any untoward incident occurred. He said that Imran Khan gained power by massively rigging the 2018 general elections and now was talking about holding free and fair elections which totally do not suit such a character.

While referring to the appointment of the Army chief, the JUI leader said that the government will take the required decision in accordance with the constitution and other relevant laws, therefore, “a mentally sick” person should not comment on such matters, as it was “not a matter of appointing Imran Khan’s personal staff officer.”

Ghauri said the participants of the JUI-F rallies stayed for 15 days in the federal capital but with discipline and restraint while the unruly mob of the PTI attacked national institutions including the Parliament House, the Pakistan Television headquarters, and other buildings.

He said the PTI chief wanted to disintegrate the federating units and create chaos in the country in the lust for power. The government would establish the writ of the state at all costs to get rid of this mischief.

He said the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments had fully used public resources in the by-elections. Imran Khan should accept the decision of the Election Commission in the prohibited foreign funding case instead of blowing his own victory on the by-elections achievements, he maintained.

He was of the view that Imran Khan was a man who followed double standards as he was least bothered to go to the parliament but was taking part in the by-elections.The JUI-F spokesperson said this was the only party which had sunk the economy of the country during its regime and being in opposition, he had wasted millions of rupees and the precious time of the public in the by-elections.

