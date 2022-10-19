Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 18, 2022).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,839.27
High: 42,008.21
Low: 41,755.45
Net Change: 83.82
Volume (000): 62,270
Value (000): 4,027,785
Makt Cap (000) 1,608,868,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,184.32
NET CH (+) 0.29
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,583.76
NET CH (+) 9.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,181.97
NET CH (+) 2.80
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,441.31
NET CH (+) 7.85
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,695.07
NET CH (+) 8.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,420.46
NET CH (+) 32.80
------------------------------------
As on: 18-October-2022
====================================
