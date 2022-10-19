KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 18, 2022).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,839.27 High: 42,008.21 Low: 41,755.45 Net Change: 83.82 Volume (000): 62,270 Value (000): 4,027,785 Makt Cap (000) 1,608,868,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,184.32 NET CH (+) 0.29 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,583.76 NET CH (+) 9.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,181.97 NET CH (+) 2.80 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,441.31 NET CH (+) 7.85 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,695.07 NET CH (+) 8.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,420.46 NET CH (+) 32.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-October-2022 ====================================

