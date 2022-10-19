Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (October 18, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06086 3.06629 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.47986 3.31671 3.47986 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.22657 3.91914 4.22657 0.12388
Libor 6 Month 4.67371 4.42743 4.68529 0.16625
Libor 1 Year 5.31243 5.05000 5.31243 0.29213
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments