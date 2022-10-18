AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

UAE win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2022 01:35pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

GEELONG: United Arab Emirates skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl in Geelong on Tuesday against a Sri Lanka side needing a win to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive.

The Asian champions were stunned by Namibia in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday, a result that leaves no room for error against the UAE.

Sri Lanka require a big victory with even two wins from their three group games not guaranteeing a place in the Super 12 stage, which could be determined by net run rate.

They made one injury change with Charith Asalanka in for Danushka Gunathilaka, who has pulled a hamstring.

Netherlands edge UAE in low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller

The UAE, who lost their opener to the Netherlands by three wickets, also made one change with Zawar Farid injured and Aryan Lakra taking his place.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (capt), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Chiraq Suri, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup Namibia Danushka Gunathilaka UAE win toss Chundangapoyil Rizwan

Comments

1000 characters

UAE win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Shahzeb Khan murder case: Supreme Court acquits Shahrukh Jatoi, others

Army places full confidence in Pakistan’s robust security of nuclear assets

UAE energy minister: OPEC+ output cut was correct decision, no politics behind it

Oil prices fall on fears of economic slowdown

President Alvi files reference in Supreme Court on Reko Diq

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

ECP again postpones local government elections in Karachi

PTI files reference seeking CEC's removal

Dozens of LNG-laden ships queue off Europe’s coasts unable to unload

Benzema wins Ballon d'Or as Putellas retains women's prize

Read more stories