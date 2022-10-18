UAE win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

GEELONG: United Arab Emirates skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan won the toss and elected to bowl in Geelong on Tuesday against a Sri Lanka side needing a win to keep their T20 World Cup hopes alive.

The Asian champions were stunned by Namibia in the tournament’s opening game on Sunday, a result that leaves no room for error against the UAE.

Sri Lanka require a big victory with even two wins from their three group games not guaranteeing a place in the Super 12 stage, which could be determined by net run rate.

They made one injury change with Charith Asalanka in for Danushka Gunathilaka, who has pulled a hamstring.

The UAE, who lost their opener to the Netherlands by three wickets, also made one change with Zawar Farid injured and Aryan Lakra taking his place.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (capt), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Chiraq Suri, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Rod Tucker (AUS)

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)