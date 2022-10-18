AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
Oct 18, 2022
Hong Kong stocks end on strong note

Published October 18, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday with healthy gains as global markets rallied, with sentiment boosted by the UK government’s decision to row back on a controversial debt-funded mini-budget.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.82 percent, or 301.68 points, to 16,914.58.

The Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.13 percent, or 3.98 points, to 3,080.96, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.36 percent, or 7.27 points, to 2,005.08.

