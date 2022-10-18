AGL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
ANL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.18%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
CNERGY 4.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 56.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.23%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.16%)
GGGL 10.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.22%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.22%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.81%)
OGDC 72.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.21%)
PAEL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
PRL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.45%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
TPL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-8.84%)
TREET 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
TRG 124.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.67%)
UNITY 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.77%)
WAVES 11.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 4,196 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,746 Decreased By -18.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 41,839 Increased By 83.8 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,426 Increased By 1.8 (0.01%)
Oct 18, 2022
Indian shares rise 1% as central bank eases inflation fears

Reuters Published October 18, 2022 Updated October 18, 2022 10:22am
BENGALURU: Indian shares jumped to three-week highs in early trade on Tuesday, as rate hikes fears were soothed after the country’s central bank said inflation looked set to ease and as risk sentiment improved globally on Britain’s fiscal policy U-turn.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.02% to 17,488.25 as of 0354 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1.04% to 59,016.61, set to add to two straight sessions of gains.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) should pause interest rate hikes, despite unacceptably high inflation, to avoid stalling a recovery in economic growth, monetary policy committee member Jayant Varma told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

Varma’s comments came as the RBI, in its monthly bulletin on Monday, said the country’s retail inflation was set to ease from the five-month high of 7.41% hit in September, while economic activity is poised to expand.

In broader Asia, equities rose as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the US dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week.

Indian shares up for a second straight session as bank stocks rise

In domestic trading, Nifty’s automobile, IT, energy and public sector bank indexes climbed more than 1% each.

Inflow of funds from domestic investors in equities were strong even as foreign institutional investors sold shares.

Foreign investors sold a net of 3.72 billion Indian rupees ($45.3 million) worth of equities on Monday, while domestic investors bought 15.82 billion rupees worth of shares, the National Stock Exchange’s provisional data showed.

Indian shares

