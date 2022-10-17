AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares up for a second straight session as bank stocks rise

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 04:19pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended higher for a second straight session on Monday, lifted by banking stocks, although gains were capped by losses in metals.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.73% higher at 17,311.80 at close, and the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.85% to 58,410.98.

“Rallies triggered by market positioning will be temporary because there won’t be any follow-on fundamental support for the rally,” said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Strong flows into domestic mutual funds and optimism from retail investors could lend some stability ahead, even as strong dollar and high bond yields in U.S. may nudge foreign investors to sell, Vijayakumar said.

Foreign institutional investors had sold net 10.11 billion Indian rupees ($122.69 million) worth of equities on Friday, while domestic investors bought net 16.24 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

In Mumbai trading on Monday, Nifty’s private bank sector, energy and public sector bank sub-indexes were among the top gainers, rising between 1.42% and 3.47%.

Indian shares end higher as Infosys, banks climb

Nifty’s metal index fell 0.97%.

Aluminium products maker Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel Ltd were down 2.2% and 1.4% respectively, and were among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

India’s largest lender State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were among the top boosts to the benchmark Nifty index, advancing 3.1% and 1.8% respectively.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd closed 9.7% lower after the jewellery maker posted a 40.3% fall in September-quarter profit.

ACC Ltd reversed course and closed 1.2% higher after the cement maker said recent cooling off in energy costs will impact positively in the coming quarters.

It had reported a surprise loss in the September-quarter after a surge in fuel and power expenses.

In the broader market, European shares edged higher on Monday, as relief set in that Britain’s new finance minister had ripped into the unfunded tax cuts that had triggered a turmoil.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares up for a second straight session as bank stocks rise

4th successive decline: rupee settles at 218.89 against US dollar

Court grants interim bail to Imran till Oct 31 in prohibited funding case

Dar optimistic of Pakistan’s exit from FATF’s grey-list

Nawaz Sharif to lead PML-N’s general election campaign: Rana Sanaullah

Indus Motor vows to launch Corolla Cross in Pakistan next year

Bankrupt Sri Lanka slashes fuel prices

Pakistan's power generation cost up nearly 46% YoY in Sep as production declines

Oil rises as positive Chinese signals counter recession fears

Saudi defends oil policy in face of US charges

Norwegian Ambassador calls on COAS, expresses grief over flood devastation

Read more stories