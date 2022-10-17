AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
BOJ likely to raise inflation forecast to above 2.5% at Oct policy meeting

Reuters Published October 17, 2022 Updated October 17, 2022 02:11pm
TOKYO: The Bank of Japan will raise its inflation forecast for this fiscal year to above 2.5% at its next policy meeting as a weakening yen and high raw material costs drive up prices, Kyodo news agency cited sources as saying on Monday.

In quarterly projections due to be released at the conclusion of the Oct. 27-28 policy-setting meeting, the BOJ will likely lift its core consumer inflation forecast for the fiscal year through March 2023 to above 2.5% from the current estimate of a 2.3% rise, Kyodo reported.

Bank of Japan

