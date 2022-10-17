AGL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.9%)
ANL 9.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.1%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.74%)
EPCL 57.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.67%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
FFL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.6%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
GGGL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
GGL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.11%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.59%)
HUMNL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.27%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
MLCF 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.16%)
OGDC 72.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-2.17%)
PAEL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.72%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.05%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.35%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.33%)
TREET 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.67%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.02%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.88%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 4,186 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.86%)
BR30 15,764 Decreased By -189.9 (-1.19%)
KSE100 41,755 Decreased By -193.1 (-0.46%)
KSE30 15,424 Decreased By -109.5 (-0.7%)
Oct 17, 2022
Gold firms as dollar rally pauses; rate-hike woes cap gains

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2022 10:45am
Gold prices rose on Monday after declining more than 1% in the previous session, as a pause in the dollar rally alleviated some pressure from the greenback-priced bullion, though looming US rate hikes restricted further gains. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,648.91 per ounce, as of 0405 GMT.

The metal posted its biggest weekly decline since July last week.

US gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,655.30.

The dollar index was flat, while the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields eased, moving away from the 14-year peak touched last week.

“Gold has lifted itself slightly from Friday’s low but buyers are lacking conviction, so looks more like technical repositioning,” said City Index analyst Matt Simpson.

Gold prices fall

“The US dollar and yields will be a key driver for gold, and if they continue to rise then a move and test of $1,600 is likely just a matter of time.”

A survey from the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment improved further in October, but inflation expectations deteriorated a bit, keeping expectations of another 75-basis-point rate hike intact.

US retail sales were unexpectedly flat in September. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Friday that the latest CPI data warrants continued “frontloading” through larger rate hikes of three-quarters of a percentage point but that does not necessarily mean rates need to be raised above the central bank’s projections.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, which increases the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell by 3.18 tonnes on Friday, their biggest one-day outflow since Sept. 26.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $18.39 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% higher at $901.67 and palladium gained 1.7% to $2,022.60.

Gold Prices Spot gold bullion

