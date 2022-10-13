AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
China’s yuan edges lower as traders eye US inflation data

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2022 11:56am
SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened slightly against the greenback on Thursday, following another steady central bank fixing, as the dollar index hovers around the 113 level ahead of key US inflation data.

Traders expect muted yuan volatility ahead of the politically key 20th Communist Party Congress (CPC) that opens on Sunday.

The onshore yuan was changing hands at 7.1822 per dollar at midday, a tad weaker than the previous late session close, and 1.01% away from the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.1101 per dollar, little changed from the previous session.

“We expect the PBOC to keep the steady CNY fixing guidance unchanged” before Sunday’s CPC, Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in note to clients.

All eyes are on the imminent release of the US consumer price index (CPI).

Federal Reserve officials agreed they needed to raise interest rates to a more restrictive level - and then maintain them there for some time - to meet their goal of lowering “broad-based and unacceptably high” inflation, a readout of last month’s policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

China’s yuan firms on bullish loan data, but zero-COVID stance dims outlook

Chen Hongting, an options trading advisor, said the trend of further dollar strength is obvious.

“The widening interest rate spread between the US and China is exerting pressure on capital outflows,” pressuring the yuan, he said.

The yuan is also being dragged lower by a slowing economy and fresh COVID outbreaks.

China’s export growth is expected to have slowed further in September as overseas demand weakens, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

