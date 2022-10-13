EggBox brings home Pakistan’s first 'Golden Egg Award'

EggBox became the first Pakistani brand to win the ‘Golden Egg Award’ at the International Egg Conference held in Rotterdam, Netherlands on September 14 this year.

Brands from across the world competed for the Golden Egg Award where they were evaluated on the basis of product assortment, quality, innovation, promotion, and marketing campaign.

EggBox stood out based on its product quality and enrichment (Omegas and Vitamins), ISO certifications, nationwide retail presence, innovative packaging and its marketing campaign.

The International Egg Commission (IEC) is the only organisation that represents the global egg industry. It is recognised by and actively engages with leading international bodies, and has built a global community, which shares information on latest developments in production, nutrition and marketing.

IEC chairman’ Suresh Chitturi, commented: “I’m delighted to be awarding the Golden Egg Award to Mahmood Group in Pakistan. They have developed a unique new premium brand proposition, having found a gap in the market for a national egg brand based on qualities which are most important to customers.”

Egg Box, a project of Mahmood Group, is a renowned premium egg brand available nationwide at all major retail outlets.

Managing Director Mohsin Khawaja said that it is a great pride for the country to receive this award and opens various horizons for the industry at large in the global market.

He shared that Eggbox plans to expand vertically and horizontally and aims to become the leading brand nationwide ensuring nutritious and high quality eggs are accessible to all.