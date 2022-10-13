AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
ANL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
EPCL 58.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.9%)
FCCL 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.84%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.02%)
GGGL 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.65%)
GTECH 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
PAEL 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
TELE 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TPL 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 21.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
TREET 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
TRG 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.14%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
WAVES 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
BR100 4,220 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.09%)
BR30 15,967 Decreased By -129.6 (-0.81%)
KSE100 42,015 Increased By 8 (0.02%)
KSE30 15,576 Increased By 6.2 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets KEL (K-Electric Limited) 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.97%

Electricity breakdown: power to be restored completely by 8PM, says Khurram Dastgir

  • Several southern power plants are tripping in stages disrupting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of Pakistan, says Ministry of Energy
BR Web Desk Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 02:09pm
Follow us

Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir said on Thursday that restoration of electricity in the southern part of the country, following a large-scale power breakdown, will be completed by 8PM.

Addressing a press conference, he stated that Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Multan and Faisalabad were hit by power outage on Thursday morning.

He notified that the problem has been resolved completely in Multan and Faisalabad and partially in Sukkar, Dadu and Shikarpur.

“Karachi and Quetta are priority regions now,” he said. “Nearly 8,000 MW of power went offline at around 9AM however, the government has restored 4,700 MW,” he announced. “Restarting of power plants will consume time therefore complete resolution of the problem will take a few more hours.”

Citing that simultaneous faults in two power lines at the same time was concerning for the government, he added that an in-depth inquiry has been ordered and a team has been constituted for the purpose.

“We will take action after receiving the inquiry report,” the minister said. “Due to our efforts, northern part of the country remained unaffected from the breakdown.”

Massive power breakdown hits Sindh, Punjab

A massive power breakdown hit Sindh and Punjab on Thursday, after a “fault in the country’s southern transmission system”, said the Ministry of Energy.

Electricity supply was suspended in various areas of Sindh, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Matiari, Tharparkar and Larkana.

Power supply was also disrupted in various cities of Punjab including Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan.

“Due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system, several southern power plants are tripping in stages, which is disrupting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of the country,” said the Ministry of Energy in a tweet post.

“The Ministry of Energy is diligently investigating the cause of the outage and the power system will be fully restored as soon as possible,” it added.

As per reports, generation from Guddu Thermal Power Station in Kashmore has halted due to technical failure. The 600MW and 747MW units at the power plant are not operating due to technical faults.

Meanwhile, sources at National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) informed that the 500-KV system across the country is not working. The reasons are still being ascertained, they said.

Power outage in Karachi

Power outages affected different areas of the southern port city, including Malir, Sarjani Town, Saddar. These areas were without electricity since 10:00am.

Meanwhile, areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, and Super Highway also suffered power outages.

North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Orangi Town, Baldia have also been deprived of electricity. Apart from this, electricity is cut-off in several areas including the SITE Industrial Area.

K-Electric says power supply restored to 95% feeders in Karachi

“There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city,” Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric, said in a tweet post.

“We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” he added.

In an update posted around 11:45am, the KE’s spokesperson confirmed that the suspension in electricity supply was due to a fault in the southern transmission system, as per the information provided by Ministry of Energy.

He added that work had been initiated to restore the supply and the complete restoration would take around five hours.

Sindh Karachi KE KElectric Power breakdown power outages

Comments

1000 characters
Syed Zufliqar Haider ITP Oct 13, 2022 12:46pm
Block 17 Gulistan-e-Jauhar is also under ATAB of k electric and the intaire activitie is sespended kindly arrange to store particarly return of Income Tax Tazeim Medical Walfare trust.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Paracha Oct 13, 2022 02:01pm
K ELECTRIC is a white elephant and the consumers don't expect anything good from its poor performance. Uphold your tradition of disturbing life of your consumers.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Electricity breakdown: power to be restored completely by 8PM, says Khurram Dastgir

ECC sharpens its focus on winter wheat crop

Saudi Arabia says OPEC+ oil cut 'purely economic'

Half the world unprepared for disasters: UN

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Russian official warns of World War Three if Ukraine joins NATO

Oil prices rise on tight supplies, as IEA warns of global recession

Nawaz steadies ship as Pakistan squeeze past Bangladesh in T20 series

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

Read more stories