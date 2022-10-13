AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
Oct 13, 2022
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Hovers at 217-218 level in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 12:37pm
Pakistan’s rupee recorded a marginal decline against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and depreciated nearly 0.05% on Thursday.

At around 12:00pm, the rupee was being quoted at 218, a depreciation of Re0.12 or 0.05% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Wednesday, rupee finally ended its 13-session appreciation run against the US dollar, and closed at 217.88 after depreciating Re0.09 or 0.04%.

After recovering throughout the month of October, which came on the back of a shift in sentiment and actions taken by the central bank against players involved in speculative activity, the rupee is showing signs of stabilization against US dollar.

“The reversal of rupee started with changes in sentiment amid Dar arrival, who has the tendency of keeping the currency in a controlled range,” said JS Global Head of Research Amreen Soorani while talking to Business Recorder.

The analyst said that the sentiment-based change is hard to quantify, however amid expected inflows from multilateral institutions, the momentum is expected to sustain.

“The rupee is expected to remain range bound in the coming days” added Soorani.

Globally, US dollar remained steady against other currencies, as investors wait for US inflation figures out later on Thursday, with the data expected to reinforce bets that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten policy aggressively.

Core inflation is projected to rise 6.5% year-on-year in September. Overnight, data showed that US producer prices increased more than expected last month.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index firmed at 113.27.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, struggled to find their footing in Asian trade on Thursday after easing in the previous session on the back of a weakening global demand outlook.

