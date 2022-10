HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks were barely moved at the start of trade Thursday as investors prepared for the release of crucial US inflation data later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.38 points to 16,700.65.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.57 percent, or 17.20 points, to 3,008.30, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.61 percent, or 11.68 points, to 1,917.86.