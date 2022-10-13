AGL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.6%)
EFERT 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.34%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-8.46%)
FFL 6.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
FLYNG 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
GGGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
HUMNL 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
OGDC 77.15 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.73%)
PAEL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TPL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.42%)
TREET 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 127.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.53%)
UNITY 23.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.7%)
WAVES 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
BR100 4,226 Increased By 2 (0.05%)
BR30 16,022 Decreased By -74.8 (-0.46%)
KSE100 42,076 Increased By 68.9 (0.16%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 33.2 (0.21%)
Japanese stocks fall as traders await US inflation data

Reuters Published October 13, 2022 Updated October 13, 2022 10:04am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
TOKYO: Japanese stocks dropped on Thursday as cautious traders braced for a key US inflation print, which could influence global central banks’ aggressive rhetoric towards rate hikes.

Japan’s Nikkei share average started the session higher, but shed early gains to trade down 0.5% at 26,262.85.

The broader Topix fell 0.67%. “Overall there’s a feeling of slight position adjustment,” said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Asset Management. The immediate focus for investors now is US consumer price data due later in the global day.

“We want to see how the market reacts. The CPI has been making big movements each month of late, and this time it could fluctuate significantly either upwards or downwards, so we expect investors will want to reduce positions in advance,” Akino said.

Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman struck a hawkish stance in a speech on Wednesday, saying that if high inflation does not start to wane she will continue to support aggressive rate hikes.

Last month, CPI data showed that US inflation accelerated more than was broadly expected, sending Wall Street to its biggest daily loss in more than two years with the Nikkei tumbling in turn.

Toshiba Corp was the most notable mover on Thursday, jumping as much as 9.41% on a report that a consortium led by Japan Industrial Partners is looking to buy the conglomerate for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.07 billion).

Toshiba shares were up 7.38%, marking Thursday’s biggest impact in the Topix index.

Semiconductor stocks made a rebound after a rocky few sessions.

Chipmaking equipment manufacturers Tokyo Electron Ltd and Screen Holdings Co Ltd both gained more than 2%.

Movie producer and cinema operator Toho Co Ltd made the biggest loss on the Nikkei, down 4.13% despite announcing an upwards earnings revision and a 6 billion yen ($40.86 million) share buyback.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 constituents, 169 declined, 50 advanced, and six traded flat.

