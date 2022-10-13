Alkhidmat sends 24 truckloads of relief items to flood-hit areas

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi has sent more than 24 trucks carrying relief goods for the flood-affected people in Sindh, an official said on Wednesday.

Supplies were transported to the flooded parts of Sindh, including Jacobabad, Larkana, Shahdadkot, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Daharki, on Tuesday evening.

These relief supplies included dry rations, flour, canned food, biscuits, water bottles, tents, blankets, mosquito nets, medicine, clothes, footwear, cooking vessels and other necessities.

On the occasion, CEO Alkhidmat Karachi, Naveed Ali Baig said: "Alkhidmat’s relief drive is now into its third month with over 10,000 ration packs already distributed among flood victims."

The country's one of the largest charities, Alkhidmat, plans to make all efforts to help return the flood affectees to their native areas, he said.

