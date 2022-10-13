AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
12,284 dengue cases reported since January, says DG health

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 07:12am
HYDERABAD: Sindh’s Director General of Health Dr Juman Bhutto has said that 12,284 dengue cases have been reported since January, most of them in Karachi, and that all of the patients have the history of travelling to the mega-city where clean water is kept in small pots to feed the birds and dengue grows in such water.

He said that the provincial health department had made special arrangements in this regard and persons diagnosed with the disease should immediately contact the health teams so that it could be confirmed through a test whether they have dengue fever or any other condition.

He said that after the disease is diagnosed, ongoing health programme of Health Department will guide him to his house and spray inside the house, which is very important, so that it cannot infect other people as well as the patient while bed nets are given to them on the same day, so that they can be safe because if they are bitten by mosquitoes again, the virus could be also be spread among people.

He said person who has dengue should use Panadol pill and avoid taking painkillers. He inform that so far 42 deaths have been reported due to dengue across the province, while 48 dengue cases have been reported in Hyderabad district.

