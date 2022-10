SINGAPORE: Asia’s fuel oil cash differentials eased on Wednesday, while inventories at Fujairah climbed to their highest level in 16 months.

The 180-cst HSFO cash differential dipped 41 cents to a discount of $4.50 per tonne to Singapore quotes, while the 380-cst HSFO cash differential fell 30 cents to a premium of 82 cents. Meanwhile, the very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) market softened for a third consecutive day as the outlook of supplies remained ample into the rest of the mont.