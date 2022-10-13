AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 12, 2022).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              Nord           Load           Trans Maritime     09-10-2022
                  Sready         Molasses       Pvt. Ltd
OP-3              Trom           Load           Alpine Marine      10-10-2022
                  Strength       Naphtha        Services
B-1               Elenore        Load           East Wind
                                 Ethanol        Shipping           08-10-2022
                                                Company
B-4               Dina           Load           Global Maritime    07-10-2022
                  Ocean          Cement         Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7           Ever           Disc. Load     Green Pak Shipping
                  Ursula         Container      Pvt. Ltd           11-10-2022
B-14/B-15         Grace          Load           Sirius             11-10-2022
                                 Clinkers       Logistic
Nmb-1             Reza           Load           Al Faizan          04-10-2022
                                 Rice           International
Nmb-1             Al             Load General   N.S Shipping       21-09-2022
                  Moshin         Cargo           Line
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Elenore           12-10-2022     Load Ethanol                       East Wind
                                                             Shipping Company
Trom Strength     12-10-2022     Load Naphtha                   Alpine Marine
                                                                     Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirt             12-10-2022     D/L Container               Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Henrika           12-10-2022     D/L Container                Allied Logistic
                                                                 SMC Pvt. Ltd
Safeen            12-10-2022     D/L Container                        Diamond
Prestige                                                    Shipping Services
Tiger             12-10-2022     D/3000 Chemical                    East Wind
 Tenacity                                                    Shipping Company
Bangkok           13-10-2022     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
Bridge                                                       Express Pakistan
Hy Glory          13-10-2022     D/26135 General              Legend Shipping
                                 Cargo                             & Logistic
Ningbo            13-10-2022     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Express                                                              Pakistan
Xin Hong          13-10-2022     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
 Kong                                                          Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Szczecin Trader   12-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Kmtc Delhi        12-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
M.T.Karachi       12-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
Teera Bhum        12-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Wadi Bani
Khalid            12-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Nagoya
Express           12-10-2022     Container Ship                             -
Oriental
Sakura            12-10-2022     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              DSM            Cement         Crystal         Oct. 11, 2022
                  Castor                        sea
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Attki          Coal           Ocean           Oct. 10, 2022
                  SB                            World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT             Meghna         Coal           Wilhelmsen      Oct. 11, 2022
                  Fortune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Containers     GAC             Oct. 11, 2022
                  Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Containers     MSC             Oct. 11, 2022
                  Aino                           Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Global         Wheat          Bulk            Oct. 08, 2022
                  Unity                         Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Jipro        Phosphoric     Alpine                         Oct. 11, 2022
Neftis            Acid
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Zekreet        LNG            GSA                            Oct. 12, 2022
Stamford
 Eagle            Cement         Global Maritime                            -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Atlanta           Containers     GAC                            Oct. 12, 2022
Attki SB          Coal           Ocean World                                -
DSM Castor        Cement         Crystal sea                                -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Maha           LPG            M.International                Oct. 12, 2022
Meghna
Liberty           Coal           Ocean World                                -
Jo Redwood        Gasoline       Alpine                                     -
Iolcos
Confidence        Wheat          Posidon                    Waiting for barth
Hafnia
Excelsior         Gasoline       Alpine                                     -
Yasa Fortune      Soyabean       Alpine                                     -
Gas Athena        LPG            M.International                            -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bangkok
Bridge            Containers     -                              Oct. 12, 2022
MSC
Caledonia         Containers     MSC Pak                                    -
=============================================================================

