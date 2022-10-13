KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 12, 2022).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 Nord Load Trans Maritime 09-10-2022
Sready Molasses Pvt. Ltd
OP-3 Trom Load Alpine Marine 10-10-2022
Strength Naphtha Services
B-1 Elenore Load East Wind
Ethanol Shipping 08-10-2022
Company
B-4 Dina Load Global Maritime 07-10-2022
Ocean Cement Pvt. Ltd
B-6/B-7 Ever Disc. Load Green Pak Shipping
Ursula Container Pvt. Ltd 11-10-2022
B-14/B-15 Grace Load Sirius 11-10-2022
Clinkers Logistic
Nmb-1 Reza Load Al Faizan 04-10-2022
Rice International
Nmb-1 Al Load General N.S Shipping 21-09-2022
Moshin Cargo Line
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Elenore 12-10-2022 Load Ethanol East Wind
Shipping Company
Trom Strength 12-10-2022 Load Naphtha Alpine Marine
Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Independent
Spirt 12-10-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd
Henrika 12-10-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic
SMC Pvt. Ltd
Safeen 12-10-2022 D/L Container Diamond
Prestige Shipping Services
Tiger 12-10-2022 D/3000 Chemical East Wind
Tenacity Shipping Company
Bangkok 13-10-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network
Bridge Express Pakistan
Hy Glory 13-10-2022 D/26135 General Legend Shipping
Cargo & Logistic
Ningbo 13-10-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Express Pakistan
Xin Hong 13-10-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Kong Lines Pakistan
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Szczecin Trader 12-10-2022 Container Ship -
Kmtc Delhi 12-10-2022 Container Ship -
M.T.Karachi 12-10-2022 Tanker -
Teera Bhum 12-10-2022 Container Ship -
Wadi Bani
Khalid 12-10-2022 Container Ship -
Nagoya
Express 12-10-2022 Container Ship -
Oriental
Sakura 12-10-2022 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 DSM Cement Crystal Oct. 11, 2022
Castor sea
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Attki Coal Ocean Oct. 10, 2022
SB World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PQEPT Meghna Coal Wilhelmsen Oct. 11, 2022
Fortune
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Containers GAC Oct. 11, 2022
Atlanta
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Containers MSC Oct. 11, 2022
Aino Pak
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Global Wheat Bulk Oct. 08, 2022
Unity Shipping
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Jipro Phosphoric Alpine Oct. 11, 2022
Neftis Acid
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Zekreet LNG GSA Oct. 12, 2022
Stamford
Eagle Cement Global Maritime -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Atlanta Containers GAC Oct. 12, 2022
Attki SB Coal Ocean World -
DSM Castor Cement Crystal sea -
=============================================================================
OUTER ANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Al-Maha LPG M.International Oct. 12, 2022
Meghna
Liberty Coal Ocean World -
Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine -
Iolcos
Confidence Wheat Posidon Waiting for barth
Hafnia
Excelsior Gasoline Alpine -
Yasa Fortune Soyabean Alpine -
Gas Athena LPG M.International -
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Bangkok
Bridge Containers - Oct. 12, 2022
MSC
Caledonia Containers MSC Pak -
=============================================================================
