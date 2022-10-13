Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (October 12, 2022).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 Nord Load Trans Maritime 09-10-2022 Sready Molasses Pvt. Ltd OP-3 Trom Load Alpine Marine 10-10-2022 Strength Naphtha Services B-1 Elenore Load East Wind Ethanol Shipping 08-10-2022 Company B-4 Dina Load Global Maritime 07-10-2022 Ocean Cement Pvt. Ltd B-6/B-7 Ever Disc. Load Green Pak Shipping Ursula Container Pvt. Ltd 11-10-2022 B-14/B-15 Grace Load Sirius 11-10-2022 Clinkers Logistic Nmb-1 Reza Load Al Faizan 04-10-2022 Rice International Nmb-1 Al Load General N.S Shipping 21-09-2022 Moshin Cargo Line ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Elenore 12-10-2022 Load Ethanol East Wind Shipping Company Trom Strength 12-10-2022 Load Naphtha Alpine Marine Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Independent Spirt 12-10-2022 D/L Container Riazeda Pvt. Ltd Henrika 12-10-2022 D/L Container Allied Logistic SMC Pvt. Ltd Safeen 12-10-2022 D/L Container Diamond Prestige Shipping Services Tiger 12-10-2022 D/3000 Chemical East Wind Tenacity Shipping Company Bangkok 13-10-2022 D/L Container Ocean Network Bridge Express Pakistan Hy Glory 13-10-2022 D/26135 General Legend Shipping Cargo & Logistic Ningbo 13-10-2022 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Express Pakistan Xin Hong 13-10-2022 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Kong Lines Pakistan ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Szczecin Trader 12-10-2022 Container Ship - Kmtc Delhi 12-10-2022 Container Ship - M.T.Karachi 12-10-2022 Tanker - Teera Bhum 12-10-2022 Container Ship - Wadi Bani Khalid 12-10-2022 Container Ship - Nagoya Express 12-10-2022 Container Ship - Oriental Sakura 12-10-2022 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 DSM Cement Crystal Oct. 11, 2022 Castor sea MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Attki Coal Ocean Oct. 10, 2022 SB World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PQEPT Meghna Coal Wilhelmsen Oct. 11, 2022 Fortune ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Containers GAC Oct. 11, 2022 Atlanta ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Containers MSC Oct. 11, 2022 Aino Pak ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Global Wheat Bulk Oct. 08, 2022 Unity Shipping ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Jipro Phosphoric Alpine Oct. 11, 2022 Neftis Acid ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Zekreet LNG GSA Oct. 12, 2022 Stamford Eagle Cement Global Maritime - ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Atlanta Containers GAC Oct. 12, 2022 Attki SB Coal Ocean World - DSM Castor Cement Crystal sea - ============================================================================= OUTER ANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Al-Maha LPG M.International Oct. 12, 2022 Meghna Liberty Coal Ocean World - Jo Redwood Gasoline Alpine - Iolcos Confidence Wheat Posidon Waiting for barth Hafnia Excelsior Gasoline Alpine - Yasa Fortune Soyabean Alpine - Gas Athena LPG M.International - ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Bangkok Bridge Containers - Oct. 12, 2022 MSC Caledonia Containers MSC Pak - =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022