Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 12, 2022)....
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (October 12, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.05943 3.06843 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.34557 3.18571 3.34557 0.08038
Libor 3 Month 3.94071 3.74071 3.94071 0.12225
Libor 6 Month 4.45329 4.24214 4.45329 0.15675
Libor 1 Year 5.09843 4.72414 5.09843 0.26138
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments