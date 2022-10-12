AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Oct 12, 2022
Oil stocks drag TSX lower amid global slowdown worries

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 07:59pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Canada’s main stock index extended losses to a fifth straight session on Wednesday, dragged by energy stocks, while U.S. inflation data fanned expectations of aggressive rate hikes in the world’s largest economy.

By 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was 0.2% lower at 18,180.4, after hitting its lowest since June.

The energy sector dropped 1.4%, in tandem with oil prices struck by a gloomy economic outlook and a strong dollar that outweighed supply concerns stemming from last week’s OPEC+ cut to its production target.

Wall Street also struggled after data showed U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in September, suggesting inflation could remain uncomfortably high for a while. The focus is now on minutes from the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting, which will be released later in the day.

“Investors are reacting to a stronger-than-expected U.S. PPI report, which is seen as a forward-looking measure of inflation,” said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

Canadian inflation data for September is due next week, with investors pricing in a 97% probability of a 50 basis point rate hike by the Bank of Canada when it meets on Oct. 26.

“The Bank of Canada is going to follow the Federal Reserve. It doesn’t help that they have to act first, but investors are expecting another super-sized rate hike,” said Michael.

Among the day’s big movers, Cameco Corp slumped 14.5% after the company and Brookfield Renewable Partners said they would acquire nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric in a $7.9 billion deal including debt.

