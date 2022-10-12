AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
US stocks edge up after inflation data, PepsiCo results

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2022 07:59pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Wednesday as markets weighed the latest data showing elevated inflation against PepsiCo results that topped estimates.

Wholesale inflation, measured through the producer price index, rose 0.4 percent in September, more than expected, in the latest sign that pricing pressures were lingering.

The report came a day before key consumer price data that will be assessed for its implications for more US Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on fears of profit hit from inflation, rate hikes

Meanwhile, PepsiCo raised its full-year profit and revenue forecast following strong third-quarter results in a sign of the continued robustness of consumer demand. Shares jumped nearly four percent.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial was up 0.2 percent at 29,295.32.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.2 percent to 3,597.02, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 10,461.00.

Wednesday’s session comes on the heels of several downcast days in which worries about macroeconomic weakness have more than offset faith in a market rebound following excessive selling.

