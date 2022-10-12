European shares fall on earnings jitters, Credit Suisse slides on US probe report

European shares slipped again on Wednesday as a batch of mixed earnings reports heightened worries about the impact of tighter monetary policies and soaring inflation on corporate profits.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0706 GMT––its sixth consecutive session of losses––with real estate and banks leading the sectoral decline. Weak results from Barratt Developments, Britain’s largest housebuilder, sparked a selloff in the sector.

Philips fell 8.1% as the Dutch health technology company said its quarterly core profit would drop around 60%, and it flagged a massive charge on the value of its plagued sleep and respiratory care business.

Credit Suisse dropped 3.6% after Bloomberg reported the US Justice Department is investigating whether the Swiss lender continued helping US clients hide assets from authorities, eight years after it paid a $2.6-billion tax evasion settlement.

European shares hit over 1-week low

Among gainers, LVMH inched up 0.9% after the French luxury goods giant beat market forecasts for third-quarter sales as wealthy shoppers splashed on fashion and Americans in Europe made the most of the strong dollar.