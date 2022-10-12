AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
FTSE 100 slides as Barratt’s weak results offset BoE relief

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 01:32pm
UK’s FTSE 100 fell on Wednesday, as a slide in housing stocks after Barratt Developments’ disappointing results outweighed relief on a report that said the Bank of England could extend its emergency bond-buying programme.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%, poised for its sixth session of losses, while the midcap FTSE 250 index dropped nearly 2% to its lowest in over two years.

Banks drag UK’s FTSE 100 lower; all eyes on US inflation data

The pound reversed earlier losses and was last up 0.2% after the Financial Times reported the Bank of England has signalled it was prepared to extend its emergency bond-buying programme to stem a turmoil in the bond market.

Data earlier showed Britain’s economy shrank by 0.3% in August, hit by weakness in manufacturing and maintenance work in North Sea oil and gas fields, underscoring the challenge for Prime Minister Liz Truss to speed up growth.

Britain’s largest homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc fell 6% after it said its annual outlook looked “less certain” as homebuyers face rising mortgage rates and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

The wider housing index tumbled 5%.

