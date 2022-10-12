AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
Oct 12, 2022
Malan hits 82 as England make 178-7 against Australia

AFP Published October 12, 2022 Updated October 12, 2022 03:34pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
CANBERRA: Dawid Malan smashed 82 and shared a crucial 92-run stand with Moeen Ali as England compiled 178-7 in the second Twenty20 against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday.

The dangerous number three hit seven fours and four sixes in his 49-ball blitz to rescue the visitors after they slumped to 54-4 in the ninth over.

Ali was also impressive in his 44 (27 balls) after Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bowl, making five changes to the side that lost by eight runs in Perth.

Pace spearheads Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, along with spinner Adam Zampa and the big-hitting Glenn Maxwell, all returned for the hosts as they build up to their defence of the World Cup this month.

In their absence on Sunday, England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler smashed the Australian attack to all parts of the ground in a 132-run opening partnership.

But with the big guns back, it proved to be a tougher assignment for England.

Skipper Buttler survived an lbw review decision and a missed catch before falling to Cummins on 17, with Zampa clinging on to a difficult high catch.

Hales, who blasted 84 from 51 balls in Perth, lasted just seven balls for his four runs before holing out to David Warner off Marcus Stoinis’s first ball.

England claim opening T20 against Australia

Star allrounder Ben Stokes’ ordinary recent form continued, bowled by Zampa for seven, and when Harry Brook (one) got an edge to Stoinis they were on the back foot at 54-4.

But Malan was rock-solid, expertly finding the gaps to reach his 14th half-century off 31 balls.

Zampa finally broke the partnership with Ali, tempting him into another big hit and he was caught on the ropes by Tim David before a late flurry from Malan, who was out in the last over.

Stoinis (3-34) was the pick of the Australian bowlers.

